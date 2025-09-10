Top Stocks for Today - 10th September 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Bajaj Auto: The automaker announced that it will fully pass on the GST reduction to customers. With this, it will offer up to ₹ 20,000 off on two-wheelers and KTM bikes. Additionally, three-wheelers will benefit about ₹ 24,000 from this. The new changes shall be effective from September 22, 2025.

Sterling & Wilson Renewable: The company announced that it has secured a new order worth ₹ 415 Crore from a private independent power producer. The contract is for a 300 MW solar project situated in Rajasthan. As part of the contract, the company will carry on a balance-of-system EPC package and development of a 220/33 kV pooling substation.

Vodafone Idea: The telco operator has reached the Supreme Court for challenging the calculation of additional AGR dues and is seeking a reassessment of its liabilities. The company is considering this action as the government has ruled out further relief. It has already converted ₹53,000 Crore of company’s dues into equity in 2021 for a 49% stake.

Sun Pharma: The business announced that USFDA has classified the company’s plant as “Official Action Indicated” (OAI). Hence, the facility has been kept under import alert with continuous restriction on shipments.

Samvardhana Motherson: The company announced that it has acquired the balance 25% stake in two Turkish subsidiaries. Therefore, it will take full ownership as part of its global expansion plans.

