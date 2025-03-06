Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd (Motherson) has secured Airbus Commercial Aircraft Tier 1 supplier status. The deal was signed through CIM Tools India Pvt. Ltd., a part of Motherson.

Through this contract, Motherson will manufacture aerospace components and assemblies for Airbus’ final assembly lines. Contract production and deliveries will take place from Motherson’s aerospace facility in Bengaluru. Motherson is already a Tier 1 supplier for Airbus Helicopter and Airbus Defence and Space.

This new contract further solidifies Motherson’s association with Airbus and enhances its presence in the aerospace space. Chairman Vivek Chaand Sehgal affirmed the company’s capabilities of manufacturing and quality standards along with deliveries on time that led to achieve the spherical astrologer status of Tier 1 supplier.

Motherson’s Aerospace Business Division President Kunal Bajaj noted that this contract will drive business growth with Airbus. He added that company investments in advanced manufacturing technologies and quality systems have made further in-roads into the aerospace supply chain. Motherson’s aerospace division operates 16 facilities in four countries today, manufacturing mission-critical components from aircraft nose to tail.