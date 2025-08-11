TVS Supply Chain Q1 Net Profit Jumps Over 8-Fold to ₹71.1 Crore

Chennai-based TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd reported a sharp improvement in earnings for the June quarter. Its consolidated net profit soars to ₹71.1 crore from ₹7.47 crore a year ago. This is an increase of more than eightfold.

Revenue for the April–June period stood at ₹2,592.31 crore. This is marginally higher than ₹2,539.39 crore in the same quarter last year. Adjusted EBITDA came in at ₹172.01 crore This is up 10% from ₹156.41 crore in the March quarter. Profit before tax, excluding exceptional items and the share of profit from joint ventures. This rose to ₹17.53 crore compared with ₹12.76 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The company’s share of profit from TVS ILP, where it holds a 25.2% stake, was ₹177.23 crore during the quarter. This was aided by the transfer of 11 million sq ft of warehouse space as part of the Infrastructure Investment Trust (InVIT) listing.

Managing Director Ravi Viswanathan said FY26 had begun with a strong focus on operational performance, customer service and long-term value creation. He added that the integration of operations in Europe and the UK is helping unlock efficiencies. This strengthen customer relationships and improve execution, while targeted business development is expected to create new growth opportunities.

