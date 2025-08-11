Tata Motors zooms ~3% despite sluggish numbers in Q1FY26

Tata Motors witnessed about a 3% surge in its share price on Monday even though the auto-maker has posted lacklustre results for the quarter ended June 2025.

At around 11.19 AM, Tata Motors was trading 2.82% higher at ₹651.55, against the previous close of ₹633.70 on NSE. The counter rose to an intraday high of ₹652.95, so far.

The business recorded a 63% year-on-year sharp decline in its net profit for the quarter ended June 2025. The business posted a consolidated net profit of ₹3,924 Crore in the current quarter. In the year-ago period, the business registered a net profit of ₹10,514 Crore. However, these numbers still surpassed street expectations.

The auto business logged a revenue from operations of ₹1.04 Lakh Crore for the quarter ended June 2025. In the year-ago period, the business posted a revenue of ₹1.07 Lakh Crore. This was a marginal decline of 0.30%.

Against the previous quarter, company’s Profit After Tax (PAT) declined as much as 54% against ₹8,470 Crore in the March 2025 quarter. On the other hand, revenue slipped 13% versus ₹1.19 Lakh Crore reported in the previous quarter.

The company noted that it will lay stronger emphasis on strengthening its business fundamentals. It highlighted that moderation in performance is posing challenges for the overall business environment.

