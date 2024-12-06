Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
967.9
263.1
1,161.4
1,210.7
Depreciation
-204.2
-198.3
-288.3
-218.3
Tax paid
-120.2
-49.1
-262.6
-331.6
Working capital
127.4
779.5
47.69
-113.3
Other operating items
Operating
770.9
795.2
658.2
547.5
Capital expenditure
213.8
-157.9
877.8
319.1
Free cash flow
984.69
637.3
1,536
866.6
Equity raised
35,878.6
11,835.1
11,104.8
11,296.7
Investing
24,800.8
903.7
28.59
155.9
Financing
4,954.7
3,550.8
369.1
-128.6
Dividends paid
0
0
0
473.7
Net in cash
66,618.8
16,926.9
13,038.5
12,664.3
As part of the transaction, Atsumitec will establish a Special Purpose Company (SPC) to purchase a 51.99% stake from existing shareholders.Read More
During the April-June quarter, the company's gross debt climbed by 16% while its net debt increased by 29% sequentially.Read More
Following this deal, Samvardhana Motherson will be REE's exclusive partner in managing the complete supply chain.Read More
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd (SAMIL) has successfully acquired a 34% stake in Motherson Auto Solutions Ltd (MASL) from Sojitz Corporation.Read More
As part of Motherson's effort to diversify into new markets, the Vivek Chaand Sehgal-led car component producer will become Apple's second largest vendor after Tata.Read More
This transaction will be carried out by Samvardhana Motherson Innovative Solutions Ltd (SMISL), SAMIL's wholly-owned subsidiary.Read More
