Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

155
(0.45%)
Jan 7, 2025|09:19:54 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

5,344.8

3,669.2

6,873.8

7,465.6

yoy growth (%)

45.66

-46.62

-7.92

18.79

Raw materials

-3,392.7

-2,184.5

-3,716.4

-4,098.7

As % of sales

63.47

59.53

54.06

54.9

Employee costs

-607.7

-502.5

-1,217.6

-1,061.9

As % of sales

11.36

13.69

17.71

14.22

Other costs

-742.6

-541.5

-837.9

-973.1

As % of sales (Other Cost)

13.89

14.75

12.18

13.03

Operating profit

601.8

440.7

1,101.9

1,331.9

OPM

11.25

12.01

16.03

17.84

Depreciation

-204.2

-198.3

-288.3

-218.3

Interest expense

-141.1

-89.7

-30.6

-43.3

Other income

711.4

110.4

378.4

140.4

Profit before tax

967.9

263.1

1,161.4

1,210.7

Taxes

-120.2

-49.1

-262.6

-331.6

Tax rate

-12.41

-18.66

-22.61

-27.38

Minorities and other

364.2

326.6

0

0

Adj. profit

1,211.9

540.6

898.8

879.1

Exceptional items

-48.1

-19.9

0

0

Net profit

1,163.8

520.7

898.8

879.1

yoy growth (%)

123.5

-42.06

2.24

6.26

NPM

21.77

14.19

13.07

11.77

Samvardh. Mothe. : related Articles

Samvardhana Motherson to pick up 95% stake in Atsumitec

Samvardhana Motherson to pick up 95% stake in Atsumitec

6 Dec 2024|01:42 PM

As part of the transaction, Atsumitec will establish a Special Purpose Company (SPC) to purchase a 51.99% stake from existing shareholders.

Read More
Samvardhana Motherson launches QIP to raise funds

Samvardhana Motherson launches QIP to raise funds

17 Sep 2024|11:14 AM

During the April-June quarter, the company's gross debt climbed by 16% while its net debt increased by 29% sequentially.

Read More
Samvardhana Motherson to infuse $15 million in REE Automotive

Samvardhana Motherson to infuse $15 million in REE Automotive

16 Sep 2024|03:27 PM

Following this deal, Samvardhana Motherson will be REE's exclusive partner in managing the complete supply chain.

Read More
Samvardhana Motherson arm acquires 34% stake in Motherson Auto

Samvardhana Motherson arm acquires 34% stake in Motherson Auto

19 Aug 2024|01:29 PM

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd (SAMIL) has successfully acquired a 34% stake in Motherson Auto Solutions Ltd (MASL) from Sojitz Corporation.

Read More
Motherson JV Joins Apple's Indian Vendor Network

Motherson JV Joins Apple's Indian Vendor Network

6 Aug 2024|12:49 PM

As part of Motherson's effort to diversify into new markets, the Vivek Chaand Sehgal-led car component producer will become Apple's second largest vendor after Tata.

Read More
Samvardhana Motherson to pick up 34% stake in Motherson Auto

Samvardhana Motherson to pick up 34% stake in Motherson Auto

5 Aug 2024|01:57 PM

This transaction will be carried out by Samvardhana Motherson Innovative Solutions Ltd (SMISL), SAMIL's wholly-owned subsidiary.

Read More

