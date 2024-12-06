Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
5,344.8
3,669.2
6,873.8
7,465.6
yoy growth (%)
45.66
-46.62
-7.92
18.79
Raw materials
-3,392.7
-2,184.5
-3,716.4
-4,098.7
As % of sales
63.47
59.53
54.06
54.9
Employee costs
-607.7
-502.5
-1,217.6
-1,061.9
As % of sales
11.36
13.69
17.71
14.22
Other costs
-742.6
-541.5
-837.9
-973.1
As % of sales (Other Cost)
13.89
14.75
12.18
13.03
Operating profit
601.8
440.7
1,101.9
1,331.9
OPM
11.25
12.01
16.03
17.84
Depreciation
-204.2
-198.3
-288.3
-218.3
Interest expense
-141.1
-89.7
-30.6
-43.3
Other income
711.4
110.4
378.4
140.4
Profit before tax
967.9
263.1
1,161.4
1,210.7
Taxes
-120.2
-49.1
-262.6
-331.6
Tax rate
-12.41
-18.66
-22.61
-27.38
Minorities and other
364.2
326.6
0
0
Adj. profit
1,211.9
540.6
898.8
879.1
Exceptional items
-48.1
-19.9
0
0
Net profit
1,163.8
520.7
898.8
879.1
yoy growth (%)
123.5
-42.06
2.24
6.26
NPM
21.77
14.19
13.07
11.77
As part of the transaction, Atsumitec will establish a Special Purpose Company (SPC) to purchase a 51.99% stake from existing shareholders.Read More
During the April-June quarter, the company's gross debt climbed by 16% while its net debt increased by 29% sequentially.Read More
Following this deal, Samvardhana Motherson will be REE's exclusive partner in managing the complete supply chain.Read More
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd (SAMIL) has successfully acquired a 34% stake in Motherson Auto Solutions Ltd (MASL) from Sojitz Corporation.Read More
As part of Motherson's effort to diversify into new markets, the Vivek Chaand Sehgal-led car component producer will become Apple's second largest vendor after Tata.Read More
This transaction will be carried out by Samvardhana Motherson Innovative Solutions Ltd (SMISL), SAMIL's wholly-owned subsidiary.Read More
