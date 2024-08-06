iifl-logo

Motherson JV Joins Apple's Indian Vendor Network

6 Aug 2024 , 12:49 PM

According to an ET report, the Motherson Group is preparing to join the Apple supply chain network in India, alongside Hong Kong-based BIEL Crystal Manufactory, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of smartphone glass.

As part of Motherson’s effort to diversify into new markets, the Vivek Chaand Sehgal-led car component producer will become Apple’s second largest vendor after Tata.

BIEL was founded in 1989 by billionaire Yeung Kin-man in Shenzhen, China, to manufacture watch crystals. The company claims to have been one of the first to make glass screens for mobile devices, starting in the early 2000s when they were largely made of plastic. According to some estimates, BIEL is currently producing glass screens for two out of every three iPhones.

According to the report indicated above, the 51:49% combination, in which the Indian company will hold the majority stake, intends to establish a greenfield manufacturing capacity in the south, most likely in Tamil Nadu, with an anticipated investment of ₹2,000-2,500 crore. It plans to generate a revenue of ₹8,000-8,500 crore four to five years after operations begin. The consumer electronics business is set to come online in the July-September quarter.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

