Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd Half Yearly Results

153.11
(-0.12%)
Jan 8, 2025|10:14:56 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Mar-2024Sept-2023Mar-2023Sept-2022

Gross Sales

56,189.96

52,204.8

45,574.61

42,258.7

35,611.95

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

56,189.96

52,204.8

45,574.61

42,258.7

35,611.95

Other Operating Income

489.86

550.97

361.36

572.82

344.64

Other Income

622.41

155.2

269.93

58.82

110.78

Total Income

57,302.23

52,910.97

46,205.9

42,890.34

36,067.37

Total Expenditure

51,456.57

47,328.34

42,326.63

39,136.86

33,499.29

PBIDT

5,845.66

5,582.63

3,879.27

3,753.48

2,568.08

Interest

990.64

1,070.64

740.57

427.84

353.1

PBDT

4,855.02

4,511.99

3,138.7

3,325.64

2,214.98

Depreciation

2,167.41

2,104.21

1,706.29

1,654.74

1,481.1

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

781.76

656.56

606.14

527.05

413.11

Deferred Tax

-140.14

-326.08

-116

-56.03

-148.98

Reported Profit After Tax

2,045.99

2,077.3

942.27

1,199.88

469.75

Minority Interest After NP

172.08

163.52

139.85

91.94

82.1

Net Profit after Minority Interest

1,873.91

1,913.78

802.42

1,107.94

387.65

Extra-ordinary Items

0

-0.45

-143.86

-1.09

-43

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

1,873.91

1,914.23

946.28

1,109.03

430.65

EPS (Unit Curr.)

2.76

2.82

1.18

1.64

0.57

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

703.63

677.64

677.64

677.64

451.78

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

10.4

10.69

8.51

8.88

7.21

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

3.64

3.97

2.06

2.83

1.31

Samvardh. Mothe.: Related NEWS

Samvardhana Motherson to pick up 95% stake in Atsumitec

Samvardhana Motherson to pick up 95% stake in Atsumitec

6 Dec 2024|01:42 PM

As part of the transaction, Atsumitec will establish a Special Purpose Company (SPC) to purchase a 51.99% stake from existing shareholders.

Samvardhana Motherson launches QIP to raise funds

Samvardhana Motherson launches QIP to raise funds

17 Sep 2024|11:14 AM

During the April-June quarter, the company's gross debt climbed by 16% while its net debt increased by 29% sequentially.

Samvardhana Motherson to infuse $15 million in REE Automotive

Samvardhana Motherson to infuse $15 million in REE Automotive

16 Sep 2024|03:27 PM

Following this deal, Samvardhana Motherson will be REE's exclusive partner in managing the complete supply chain.

Samvardhana Motherson arm acquires 34% stake in Motherson Auto

Samvardhana Motherson arm acquires 34% stake in Motherson Auto

19 Aug 2024|01:29 PM

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd (SAMIL) has successfully acquired a 34% stake in Motherson Auto Solutions Ltd (MASL) from Sojitz Corporation.

Motherson JV Joins Apple's Indian Vendor Network

Motherson JV Joins Apple's Indian Vendor Network

6 Aug 2024|12:49 PM

As part of Motherson's effort to diversify into new markets, the Vivek Chaand Sehgal-led car component producer will become Apple's second largest vendor after Tata.

Samvardhana Motherson to pick up 34% stake in Motherson Auto

Samvardhana Motherson to pick up 34% stake in Motherson Auto

5 Aug 2024|01:57 PM

This transaction will be carried out by Samvardhana Motherson Innovative Solutions Ltd (SMISL), SAMIL's wholly-owned subsidiary.

QUICKLINKS FOR Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd

