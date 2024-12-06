Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
677.6
677.6
451.8
315.8
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
31,251
30,759.5
30,479.2
6,427.2
Net Worth
31,928.6
31,437.1
30,931
6,743
Minority Interest
Debt
4,610.5
5,841.5
5,416.3
4,852.2
Deferred Tax Liability Net
12.2
37.6
9
14
Total Liabilities
36,551.3
37,316.2
36,356.3
11,609.2
Fixed Assets
2,948
2,435.1
1,821.6
1,787.5
Intangible Assets
Investments
31,318.7
30,747.1
30,386.9
5,586.1
Deferred Tax Asset Net
56
59.3
20.4
54.1
Networking Capital
2,075.6
3,844.9
3,495.7
3,925.9
Inventories
1,013.9
954.8
687.7
554.4
Inventory Days
46.96
55.14
Sundry Debtors
1,555
1,524.3
1,121.5
518.5
Debtor Days
76.58
51.57
Other Current Assets
1,371.5
3,025.3
3,093.9
4,800.7
Sundry Creditors
-1,120.2
-974.8
-802.3
-633.2
Creditor Days
54.78
62.98
Other Current Liabilities
-744.6
-684.7
-605.1
-1,314.5
Cash
153
229.8
631.7
255.6
Total Assets
36,551.3
37,316.2
36,356.3
11,609.2
As part of the transaction, Atsumitec will establish a Special Purpose Company (SPC) to purchase a 51.99% stake from existing shareholders.Read More
During the April-June quarter, the company's gross debt climbed by 16% while its net debt increased by 29% sequentially.Read More
Following this deal, Samvardhana Motherson will be REE's exclusive partner in managing the complete supply chain.Read More
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd (SAMIL) has successfully acquired a 34% stake in Motherson Auto Solutions Ltd (MASL) from Sojitz Corporation.Read More
As part of Motherson's effort to diversify into new markets, the Vivek Chaand Sehgal-led car component producer will become Apple's second largest vendor after Tata.Read More
This transaction will be carried out by Samvardhana Motherson Innovative Solutions Ltd (SMISL), SAMIL's wholly-owned subsidiary.Read More
