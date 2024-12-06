iifl-logo-icon 1
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd News Today

144.88
(-2.58%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:51 PM

Samvardhana Motherson to pick up 95% stake in Atsumitec

Samvardhana Motherson to pick up 95% stake in Atsumitec

As part of the transaction, Atsumitec will establish a Special Purpose Company (SPC) to purchase a 51.99% stake from existing shareholders.

6 Dec 2024|01:42 PM
Samvardhana Motherson launches QIP to raise funds

Samvardhana Motherson launches QIP to raise funds

During the April-June quarter, the company's gross debt climbed by 16% while its net debt increased by 29% sequentially.

17 Sep 2024|11:14 AM
Samvardhana Motherson to infuse $15 million in REE Automotive

Samvardhana Motherson to infuse $15 million in REE Automotive

Following this deal, Samvardhana Motherson will be REE's exclusive partner in managing the complete supply chain.

16 Sep 2024|03:27 PM
Samvardhana Motherson arm acquires 34% stake in Motherson Auto

Samvardhana Motherson arm acquires 34% stake in Motherson Auto

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd (SAMIL) has successfully acquired a 34% stake in Motherson Auto Solutions Ltd (MASL) from Sojitz Corporation.

19 Aug 2024|01:29 PM
Motherson JV Joins Apple's Indian Vendor Network

Motherson JV Joins Apple's Indian Vendor Network

As part of Motherson's effort to diversify into new markets, the Vivek Chaand Sehgal-led car component producer will become Apple's second largest vendor after Tata.

6 Aug 2024|12:49 PM
Samvardhana Motherson to pick up 34% stake in Motherson Auto

Samvardhana Motherson to pick up 34% stake in Motherson Auto

This transaction will be carried out by Samvardhana Motherson Innovative Solutions Ltd (SMISL), SAMIL's wholly-owned subsidiary.

5 Aug 2024|01:57 PM

