Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd Option Chain

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd Option Chain

144.88
(-2.58%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:51 PM

Ol (lots)Call PriceStrike PricePut PriceOl (lots)
--147.5₹0.30%00%
--150₹0.050%4,82,8000%
--152.5₹0.80%00%
--155₹0.050%2,91,1000%
--157.5₹0.050%42,6000%
--160₹0.050%6,03,5000%
14,2000%₹48.516.58%165₹0.050%2,41,4003.03%
--167.5₹0.050%7,1000%
78,100-8.33%₹42.111.81%170₹0.050%11,85,7000%
7,1000%₹19.70%172.5₹0.050%2,41,4000%
99,400-6.66%₹31.051.47%175₹0.050%17,96,3000%
35,5000%₹21.750%177.5₹0.050%1,13,6000%
3,69,200-13.33%₹32.3525.87%180₹0.050%26,19,9001.65%
1,56,2004.76%₹29.347.6%182.5₹0.050%6,39,0001.12%
12,14,100-2.84%₹28.439.9%185₹0.050%23,78,5000.60%
7,17,100-8.18%₹25.935.95%187.5₹0.050%9,30,1004.8%
9,94,000-23.07%₹24.352.83%190₹0.05-50%36,06,800-27.22%
8,02,300-28.48%₹20.651.47%192.5₹0.050%8,09,400-5%
5,32,500-44.44%₹18.467.27%195₹0.050%21,22,900-22.33%
6,24,800-26.66%₹14.8574.7%197.5₹0.050%6,39,000-10.89%
7,66,800-53.44%₹13.75127.27%200₹0.05-66.66%18,74,400-27.86%
6,60,300-5.10%₹10.75207.14%202.5₹0.05-75%8,37,800-20.27%
12,21,200-47.07%₹8.55470%205₹0.05-91.66%13,20,600-49.86%
9,51,400-57.72%₹7.15853.33%207.5₹0.05-97.91%9,15,900-11.64%
7,95,200-88.19%₹4.951,314.28%210₹0.05-98.86%11,00,50031.35%
1,27,800-88.15%₹2.1950%212.5₹0.05-99.29%1,42,000-25.92%
15,05,200-57.93%₹0.05-50%215₹2.3-73.41%1,49,100-19.23%
2,34,300-21.42%₹0.050%217.5₹5.65-49.32%63,9000%
28,25,800-24.19%₹0.050%220₹7.7-44.8%1,49,100-22.22%
1,20,7000%₹0.050%222.5₹10.05-41.39%42,600100%
19,95,1001.07%₹0.050%225₹11.95-31.12%21,3000%
7,1000%₹0.50%227.5--
26,34,1000%₹0.050%230₹16.95-25.65%35,500150%
21,3000%₹0.10%232.5--

Samvardh. Mothe.: Related NEWS

Samvardhana Motherson to pick up 95% stake in Atsumitec

Samvardhana Motherson to pick up 95% stake in Atsumitec

6 Dec 2024|01:42 PM

As part of the transaction, Atsumitec will establish a Special Purpose Company (SPC) to purchase a 51.99% stake from existing shareholders.

Samvardhana Motherson launches QIP to raise funds

Samvardhana Motherson launches QIP to raise funds

17 Sep 2024|11:14 AM

During the April-June quarter, the company's gross debt climbed by 16% while its net debt increased by 29% sequentially.

Samvardhana Motherson to infuse $15 million in REE Automotive

Samvardhana Motherson to infuse $15 million in REE Automotive

16 Sep 2024|03:27 PM

Following this deal, Samvardhana Motherson will be REE's exclusive partner in managing the complete supply chain.

Samvardhana Motherson arm acquires 34% stake in Motherson Auto

Samvardhana Motherson arm acquires 34% stake in Motherson Auto

19 Aug 2024|01:29 PM

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd (SAMIL) has successfully acquired a 34% stake in Motherson Auto Solutions Ltd (MASL) from Sojitz Corporation.

Motherson JV Joins Apple's Indian Vendor Network

Motherson JV Joins Apple's Indian Vendor Network

6 Aug 2024|12:49 PM

As part of Motherson's effort to diversify into new markets, the Vivek Chaand Sehgal-led car component producer will become Apple's second largest vendor after Tata.

Samvardhana Motherson to pick up 34% stake in Motherson Auto

Samvardhana Motherson to pick up 34% stake in Motherson Auto

5 Aug 2024|01:57 PM

This transaction will be carried out by Samvardhana Motherson Innovative Solutions Ltd (SMISL), SAMIL's wholly-owned subsidiary.

