|Ol (lots)
|Call Price
|Strike Price
|Put Price
|Ol (lots)
|-
|-
|147.5
|₹0.30%
|00%
|-
|-
|150
|₹0.050%
|4,82,8000%
|-
|-
|152.5
|₹0.80%
|00%
|-
|-
|155
|₹0.050%
|2,91,1000%
|-
|-
|157.5
|₹0.050%
|42,6000%
|-
|-
|160
|₹0.050%
|6,03,5000%
|14,2000%
|₹48.516.58%
|165
|₹0.050%
|2,41,4003.03%
|-
|-
|167.5
|₹0.050%
|7,1000%
|78,100-8.33%
|₹42.111.81%
|170
|₹0.050%
|11,85,7000%
|7,1000%
|₹19.70%
|172.5
|₹0.050%
|2,41,4000%
|99,400-6.66%
|₹31.051.47%
|175
|₹0.050%
|17,96,3000%
|35,5000%
|₹21.750%
|177.5
|₹0.050%
|1,13,6000%
|3,69,200-13.33%
|₹32.3525.87%
|180
|₹0.050%
|26,19,9001.65%
|1,56,2004.76%
|₹29.347.6%
|182.5
|₹0.050%
|6,39,0001.12%
|12,14,100-2.84%
|₹28.439.9%
|185
|₹0.050%
|23,78,5000.60%
|7,17,100-8.18%
|₹25.935.95%
|187.5
|₹0.050%
|9,30,1004.8%
|9,94,000-23.07%
|₹24.352.83%
|190
|₹0.05-50%
|36,06,800-27.22%
|8,02,300-28.48%
|₹20.651.47%
|192.5
|₹0.050%
|8,09,400-5%
|5,32,500-44.44%
|₹18.467.27%
|195
|₹0.050%
|21,22,900-22.33%
|6,24,800-26.66%
|₹14.8574.7%
|197.5
|₹0.050%
|6,39,000-10.89%
|7,66,800-53.44%
|₹13.75127.27%
|200
|₹0.05-66.66%
|18,74,400-27.86%
|6,60,300-5.10%
|₹10.75207.14%
|202.5
|₹0.05-75%
|8,37,800-20.27%
|12,21,200-47.07%
|₹8.55470%
|205
|₹0.05-91.66%
|13,20,600-49.86%
|9,51,400-57.72%
|₹7.15853.33%
|207.5
|₹0.05-97.91%
|9,15,900-11.64%
|7,95,200-88.19%
|₹4.951,314.28%
|210
|₹0.05-98.86%
|11,00,50031.35%
|1,27,800-88.15%
|₹2.1950%
|212.5
|₹0.05-99.29%
|1,42,000-25.92%
|15,05,200-57.93%
|₹0.05-50%
|215
|₹2.3-73.41%
|1,49,100-19.23%
|2,34,300-21.42%
|₹0.050%
|217.5
|₹5.65-49.32%
|63,9000%
|28,25,800-24.19%
|₹0.050%
|220
|₹7.7-44.8%
|1,49,100-22.22%
|1,20,7000%
|₹0.050%
|222.5
|₹10.05-41.39%
|42,600100%
|19,95,1001.07%
|₹0.050%
|225
|₹11.95-31.12%
|21,3000%
|7,1000%
|₹0.50%
|227.5
|-
|-
|26,34,1000%
|₹0.050%
|230
|₹16.95-25.65%
|35,500150%
|21,3000%
|₹0.10%
|232.5
|-
|-
