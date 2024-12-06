AGM 29/08/2024 Samvardhana Motherson International Limited has informed the Exchange regarding proceedings of 37th Annual General Meeting. Samvardhana Motherson International Limited has submitted with the Exchange a copy of Scrutinizer Report of Annual General Meeting held on August 29, 2024. Further, the Company has informed the Exchange regarding voting results. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/08/2024)