MSTC Ltd Share Price

664.45
(-3.28%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:59:59 AM

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

  • Open682.2
  • Day's High687.8
  • 52 Wk High1,165
  • Prev. Close686.95
  • Day's Low662.55
  • 52 Wk Low 557.75
  • Turnover (lac)691.92
  • P/E33.67
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value106.26
  • EPS20.42
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)4,677.73
  • Div. Yield2.25
No Records Found

MSTC Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

E-Commerce/App based Aggregator

Open

682.2

Prev. Close

686.95

Turnover(Lac.)

691.92

Day's High

687.8

Day's Low

662.55

52 Week's High

1,165

52 Week's Low

557.75

Book Value

106.26

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

4,677.73

P/E

33.67

EPS

20.42

Divi. Yield

2.25

MSTC Ltd Corporate Action

27 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 27 May, 2024

arrow

1 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

9 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 4

Record Date: 22 Nov, 2024

arrow

27 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

MSTC Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Top 10 stocks for today – 20th September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 20th September 2024

20 Sep 2024|09:15 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: MSTC, Tata Power Company, Geojit Financial, etc.

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

MSTC Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:21 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 64.74%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 64.74%

Non-Promoter- 7.86%

Institutions: 7.86%

Non-Institutions: 27.39%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

MSTC Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

70.4

70.4

70.4

70.4

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

594.17

523.63

395.04

284.56

Net Worth

664.57

594.03

465.44

354.96

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

427.74

830.7

2,927

1,946.27

yoy growth (%)

-48.5

-71.61

50.39

36.22

Raw materials

-174.6

-566.31

-2,542.63

-1,549.7

As % of sales

40.82

68.17

86.86

79.62

Employee costs

-67.75

-71.15

-59.88

-87.39

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

114.68

129.49

-269.2

111.59

Depreciation

-2.48

-2.03

-1.24

-1.45

Tax paid

-13.61

-54.28

-55.25

-34.96

Working capital

-13.16

-285.31

-525.63

107.21

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-48.5

-71.61

50.39

36.22

Op profit growth

-189.59

-138.59

-24.13

-446.07

EBIT growth

-22.54

-173.93

-218.66

9.34

Net profit growth

34.39

-123.17

-523.39

17.12

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

316.21

720.97

876.15

780.47

1,231.4

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

316.21

720.97

876.15

780.47

1,231.4

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

242.36

158.2

247.46

213.61

64.6

MSTC Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Zomato Ltd

ZOMATO

272.85

153.22,63,165.0642102,15133.88

Swiggy Ltd

SWIGGY

541.45

01,21,189.54-490.8802,146.14-8.29

Info Edge (India) Ltd

NAUKRI

9,025.5

160.61,17,312.585.880.24656.12,674.67

One 97 Communications Ltd

PAYTM

982.8

062,610.1821.401,265.1201.06

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd

NYKAA

167.84

299.5547,959.7916.160109.415.62

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT MSTC Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director (Commercial)

BHANU KUMAR

Director (Finance) & CFO

Subrata Sarkar

Nominee (Govt)

RUCHIKA CHAUDHRY GOVIL

Independent Non Exe. Director

Adya Prasad Pandey

Independent Non Exe. Director

Vasant Ashok Patil

Nominee (Govt)

Ashwini Kumar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ajay Kumar Rai

Chairman & Managing Director

Manobendra Ghoshal

Nominee (Govt)

Vinod Kumar Tripathi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by MSTC Ltd

Summary

MSTC Limited was incorporated as Metal Scrap Trade Corporation Limited, on September 9, 1964 at Kolkata. The Company was granted the Certificate of Commencement of Business on April 12, 1965 by the RoC. Subsequently, the name was changed to MSTC Limited and a fresh certificate of incorporation upon change of name was issued by the RoC on November 9, 1994.The Company undertakes trading activities, e-commerce and also disposal of ferrous and non-ferrous scrap, surplus stores, minerals, agri and forest produces etc. mostly from Public Sector Undertakings, leading private sector entities and Govt. Departments. The core activity of the Company has been divided into two Operational Divisions, i.e. e-Commerce and Trading. The e-Commerce division undertakes disposal of Scrap, surplus stores, e-sales of minerals, agri and forest produces, and e-procurement. Apart from these, MSTC also provides e-procurement solution. The trading division handles import/export and domestic trade of mainly bulk industrial raw material. It looks after sourcing, purchase and sales of industrial raw materials like Heavy Melting Scrap, Low Ash Metallurgical Coke, HR Coil, Crude Oil, Naptha, Coking Coal, Steam Coal etc. for supply to Indian industries. The end customers are Coal/Steel Industries, Oil sector, State owned Power Companies etc.The Company was incorporated to deal in export of ferrous scrap. It became a subsidiary of SAIL on August 22, 1973 to act as a canalizing agent of the GoI for the import o
Company FAQs

What is the MSTC Ltd share price today?

The MSTC Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹664.45 today.

What is the Market Cap of MSTC Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of MSTC Ltd is ₹4677.73 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of MSTC Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of MSTC Ltd is 33.67 and 6.78 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of MSTC Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a MSTC Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of MSTC Ltd is ₹557.75 and ₹1165 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of MSTC Ltd?

MSTC Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 37.67%, 3 Years at 27.13%, 1 Year at 6.54%, 6 Month at -21.54%, 3 Month at 4.97% and 1 Month at -6.92%.

What is the shareholding pattern of MSTC Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of MSTC Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 64.75 %
Institutions - 7.86 %
Public - 27.39 %

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

