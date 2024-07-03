SectorE-Commerce/App based Aggregator
Open₹682.2
Prev. Close₹686.95
Turnover(Lac.)₹691.92
Day's High₹687.8
Day's Low₹662.55
52 Week's High₹1,165
52 Week's Low₹557.75
Book Value₹106.26
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)4,677.73
P/E33.67
EPS20.42
Divi. Yield2.25
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: MSTC, Tata Power Company, Geojit Financial, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
70.4
70.4
70.4
70.4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
594.17
523.63
395.04
284.56
Net Worth
664.57
594.03
465.44
354.96
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
427.74
830.7
2,927
1,946.27
yoy growth (%)
-48.5
-71.61
50.39
36.22
Raw materials
-174.6
-566.31
-2,542.63
-1,549.7
As % of sales
40.82
68.17
86.86
79.62
Employee costs
-67.75
-71.15
-59.88
-87.39
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
114.68
129.49
-269.2
111.59
Depreciation
-2.48
-2.03
-1.24
-1.45
Tax paid
-13.61
-54.28
-55.25
-34.96
Working capital
-13.16
-285.31
-525.63
107.21
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-48.5
-71.61
50.39
36.22
Op profit growth
-189.59
-138.59
-24.13
-446.07
EBIT growth
-22.54
-173.93
-218.66
9.34
Net profit growth
34.39
-123.17
-523.39
17.12
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
316.21
720.97
876.15
780.47
1,231.4
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
316.21
720.97
876.15
780.47
1,231.4
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
242.36
158.2
247.46
213.61
64.6
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Zomato Ltd
ZOMATO
272.85
|153.2
|2,63,165.06
|421
|0
|2,151
|33.88
Swiggy Ltd
SWIGGY
541.45
|0
|1,21,189.54
|-490.88
|0
|2,146.14
|-8.29
Info Edge (India) Ltd
NAUKRI
9,025.5
|160.6
|1,17,312.5
|85.88
|0.24
|656.1
|2,674.67
One 97 Communications Ltd
PAYTM
982.8
|0
|62,610.1
|821.4
|0
|1,265.1
|201.06
FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd
NYKAA
167.84
|299.55
|47,959.79
|16.16
|0
|109.41
|5.62
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director (Commercial)
BHANU KUMAR
Director (Finance) & CFO
Subrata Sarkar
Nominee (Govt)
RUCHIKA CHAUDHRY GOVIL
Independent Non Exe. Director
Adya Prasad Pandey
Independent Non Exe. Director
Vasant Ashok Patil
Nominee (Govt)
Ashwini Kumar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ajay Kumar Rai
Chairman & Managing Director
Manobendra Ghoshal
Nominee (Govt)
Vinod Kumar Tripathi
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by MSTC Ltd
Summary
MSTC Limited was incorporated as Metal Scrap Trade Corporation Limited, on September 9, 1964 at Kolkata. The Company was granted the Certificate of Commencement of Business on April 12, 1965 by the RoC. Subsequently, the name was changed to MSTC Limited and a fresh certificate of incorporation upon change of name was issued by the RoC on November 9, 1994.The Company undertakes trading activities, e-commerce and also disposal of ferrous and non-ferrous scrap, surplus stores, minerals, agri and forest produces etc. mostly from Public Sector Undertakings, leading private sector entities and Govt. Departments. The core activity of the Company has been divided into two Operational Divisions, i.e. e-Commerce and Trading. The e-Commerce division undertakes disposal of Scrap, surplus stores, e-sales of minerals, agri and forest produces, and e-procurement. Apart from these, MSTC also provides e-procurement solution. The trading division handles import/export and domestic trade of mainly bulk industrial raw material. It looks after sourcing, purchase and sales of industrial raw materials like Heavy Melting Scrap, Low Ash Metallurgical Coke, HR Coil, Crude Oil, Naptha, Coking Coal, Steam Coal etc. for supply to Indian industries. The end customers are Coal/Steel Industries, Oil sector, State owned Power Companies etc.The Company was incorporated to deal in export of ferrous scrap. It became a subsidiary of SAIL on August 22, 1973 to act as a canalizing agent of the GoI for the import o
Read More
The MSTC Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹664.45 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of MSTC Ltd is ₹4677.73 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of MSTC Ltd is 33.67 and 6.78 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a MSTC Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of MSTC Ltd is ₹557.75 and ₹1165 as of 06 Jan ‘25
MSTC Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 37.67%, 3 Years at 27.13%, 1 Year at 6.54%, 6 Month at -21.54%, 3 Month at 4.97% and 1 Month at -6.92%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.