Summary

MSTC Limited was incorporated as Metal Scrap Trade Corporation Limited, on September 9, 1964 at Kolkata. The Company was granted the Certificate of Commencement of Business on April 12, 1965 by the RoC. Subsequently, the name was changed to MSTC Limited and a fresh certificate of incorporation upon change of name was issued by the RoC on November 9, 1994.The Company undertakes trading activities, e-commerce and also disposal of ferrous and non-ferrous scrap, surplus stores, minerals, agri and forest produces etc. mostly from Public Sector Undertakings, leading private sector entities and Govt. Departments. The core activity of the Company has been divided into two Operational Divisions, i.e. e-Commerce and Trading. The e-Commerce division undertakes disposal of Scrap, surplus stores, e-sales of minerals, agri and forest produces, and e-procurement. Apart from these, MSTC also provides e-procurement solution. The trading division handles import/export and domestic trade of mainly bulk industrial raw material. It looks after sourcing, purchase and sales of industrial raw materials like Heavy Melting Scrap, Low Ash Metallurgical Coke, HR Coil, Crude Oil, Naptha, Coking Coal, Steam Coal etc. for supply to Indian industries. The end customers are Coal/Steel Industries, Oil sector, State owned Power Companies etc.The Company was incorporated to deal in export of ferrous scrap. It became a subsidiary of SAIL on August 22, 1973 to act as a canalizing agent of the GoI for the import o

