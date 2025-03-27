MSTC Declares ₹4.50 Interim Dividend

MSTC Ltd has announced payment of a third interim dividend of ₹4.50 (45% of ₹10 face value) per equity share for the financial year 2024-25. At the board meeting on March 26, 2025, the dividend payment for relevant shareholders was announced.

The record date for the interim dividend will be April 2025 in accordance with Regulation 42 of SEBI listing regulations. The dividend amount will be credited to the respective accounts or dispatched through dividend warrants within 30 days of the date of declaration.

MSTC’s net profit soared a stupendous 506.04% on a year-on-year (YoY) basis to ₹250.9 crore in Q3FY25, against ₹41.4 crore in the same quarter of previous fiscal. The company posted an exceptional gain of ₹275.5 crore in Q3FY25 as compared to an exceptional loss of ₹1.9 crore in Q3FY24.

Revenue from operations increased 12.8% YoY, to ₹81.1 crore for Q3FY25 from ₹71.9 crore for Q3FY24. On the operational front, The company’s EBITDA rose by 18.5% YoY to ₹48.7 crore in Q3FY25 from ₹41.1 crore in the year-ago period. In Q3FY25, the EBITDA margin expanded to 60.1% from 57.2% in Q3FY24, driven by strong profitability and operational efficiency.