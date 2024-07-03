MSTC Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
71.92
69.04
199.07
184.98
81.13
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
71.92
69.04
199.07
184.98
81.13
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
36.29
39.6
146.89
19.44
28.54
Total Income
108.21
108.64
345.96
204.42
109.67
Total Expenditure
35.17
30.41
232.49
122.65
32.69
PBIDT
73.03
78.23
113.47
81.77
76.98
Interest
2.65
2.31
0.41
0
1.72
PBDT
70.38
75.92
113.06
81.77
75.26
Depreciation
0
0
6.26
6.95
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
14.6
13.9
-6.15
26.11
19.92
Deferred Tax
-0.6
0.12
64.51
-1.26
0
Reported Profit After Tax
56.39
61.9
48.45
49.97
55.34
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
56.39
61.9
48.45
49.97
55.34
Extra-ordinary Items
12.49
22.64
0
0
8.21
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
43.9
39.26
48.45
49.97
47.13
EPS (Unit Curr.)
8.01
8.79
6.88
7.1
7.86
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
40
0
55
50
55
Equity
70.4
70.4
70.4
70.4
70.4
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
101.54
113.31
57
44.2
94.88
PBDTM(%)
97.85
109.96
56.79
44.2
92.76
PATM(%)
78.4
89.65
24.33
27.01
68.21
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: MSTC, Tata Power Company, Geojit Financial, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.