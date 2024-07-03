MSTC Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
316.21
720.97
876.15
780.47
1,231.4
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
316.21
720.97
876.15
780.47
1,231.4
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
242.36
158.2
247.46
213.61
64.6
Total Income
558.57
879.17
1,123.61
994.08
1,296
Total Expenditure
234.36
528.06
867.27
832.37
1,083.92
PBIDT
324.21
351.11
256.33
161.71
212.08
Interest
7.32
0.09
2.62
7.15
28.72
PBDT
316.89
351.01
253.72
154.56
183.36
Depreciation
0
21.84
20.78
18.68
16.62
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
39.01
51.38
22.03
20.7
36.18
Deferred Tax
73.51
35.83
11.77
2.23
33.55
Reported Profit After Tax
204.37
241.96
199.13
112.96
97.01
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
204.37
241.96
199.13
112.96
97.01
Extra-ordinary Items
64.92
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
139.45
241.96
199.13
112.96
97.01
EPS (Unit Curr.)
29.03
34.37
28.29
16.05
13.78
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
105
150
129
44
33
Equity
70.4
70.4
70.4
70.4
70.4
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
102.52
48.69
29.25
20.71
17.22
PBDTM(%)
100.21
48.68
28.95
19.8
14.89
PATM(%)
64.63
33.56
22.72
14.47
7.87
