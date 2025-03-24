iifl-logo
MSTC Wins Coal India E-Auction Contract

24 Mar 2025 , 09:56 AM

On 21 March 2025, Government e-Commerce Service provider MSTC Ltd said it has bagged a work order from Coal India Limited (CIL). As per this two year contract, MSTC will provide e auction service in connection with conducting online auctions of coal and coal products in CIL and its subsidiaries. In a regulatory filing, the company made the announcement, noting it has facilitated the auction processes of CIL.

MSTC was thus able to not just state, but produce Q3FY25 net profit that was 506.04% higher year-on-year, amounting to ₹250.9 crore, against ₹41.4 crore for the corresponding period in FY24. The company posted an exceptional profit of ₹275.5 crore, against loss of ₹1.9 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Total income from operations increased by 12.8% YoY to ₹81.1 crore, compared to ₹71.9 crore in Q3FY24. EBITDA increased by 18.5% YoY to ₹48.7 crore vs. ₹41.1 crore in the last fiscal. EBITDA margin was 60.1% vs. 57.2% YoY MSTC bags another contract with Coal India Ltd, adding muscle to its position in the market and its Q3 performance was robust. This is considered a pointer to good growth momentum.

  • MSTC
  • MSTC Limited
India’s Banking Credit – Trends & Challenges

24 Mar 2025|03:56 PM
Weekly Index Wrap (March 17-21, 2025)

24 Mar 2025|02:39 PM
India’s Forex Reserves – Trends

24 Mar 2025|11:47 AM
Government may have a big cost on sovereign gold bonds

Top Stocks for Today - 25th March 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 25th March 2025

25 Mar 2025|07:09 AM
SBI Life Insurance gets ₹352.50 Crore Income Tax Order

SBI Life Insurance gets ₹352.50 Crore Income Tax Order

25 Mar 2025|12:20 AM
Easy Trip planners to pick up 49% stake in Big Charter

Easy Trip planners to pick up 49% stake in Big Charter

25 Mar 2025|12:20 AM
Brigade Enterprises acquires 4.4-acre land parcel in Bengaluru

Brigade Enterprises acquires 4.4-acre land parcel in Bengaluru

25 Mar 2025|12:20 AM
Hyundai India to infuse ₹694 Crore in tooling centre

Hyundai India to infuse ₹694 Crore in tooling centre

25 Mar 2025|12:18 AM
