MSTC Ltd Nine Monthly Results

680.9
(3.02%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:16 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

551.75

524.43

680.32

469.29

1,037.55

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

551.75

524.43

680.32

469.29

1,037.55

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

63.67

122.36

19.23

13.21

28.1

Total Income

615.41

646.79

699.55

482.5

1,065.65

Total Expenditure

364.14

412.43

514.26

386.58

884.02

PBIDT

251.27

234.36

185.29

95.92

181.63

Interest

0

0.09

2.54

5.66

23.35

PBDT

251.27

234.27

182.76

90.26

158.28

Depreciation

17.9

16.18

15.12

14.33

11.84

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

70.29

31.32

41.24

23.98

32.42

Deferred Tax

7.17

21.77

23.24

14.82

21.72

Reported Profit After Tax

155.92

165

103.16

37.13

92.31

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

155.92

165

103.16

37.13

92.31

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

155.92

165

103.16

37.13

92.31

EPS (Unit Curr.)

22.15

23.44

14.65

5.27

13.11

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

50

118

85

0

0

Equity

70.4

70.4

70.4

70.4

70.4

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

45.54

44.68

27.23

20.43

17.5

PBDTM(%)

45.54

44.67

26.86

19.23

15.25

PATM(%)

28.25

31.46

15.16

7.91

8.89

