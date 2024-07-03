MSTC Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
551.75
524.43
680.32
469.29
1,037.55
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
551.75
524.43
680.32
469.29
1,037.55
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
63.67
122.36
19.23
13.21
28.1
Total Income
615.41
646.79
699.55
482.5
1,065.65
Total Expenditure
364.14
412.43
514.26
386.58
884.02
PBIDT
251.27
234.36
185.29
95.92
181.63
Interest
0
0.09
2.54
5.66
23.35
PBDT
251.27
234.27
182.76
90.26
158.28
Depreciation
17.9
16.18
15.12
14.33
11.84
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
70.29
31.32
41.24
23.98
32.42
Deferred Tax
7.17
21.77
23.24
14.82
21.72
Reported Profit After Tax
155.92
165
103.16
37.13
92.31
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
155.92
165
103.16
37.13
92.31
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
155.92
165
103.16
37.13
92.31
EPS (Unit Curr.)
22.15
23.44
14.65
5.27
13.11
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
50
118
85
0
0
Equity
70.4
70.4
70.4
70.4
70.4
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
45.54
44.68
27.23
20.43
17.5
PBDTM(%)
45.54
44.67
26.86
19.23
15.25
PATM(%)
28.25
31.46
15.16
7.91
8.89
