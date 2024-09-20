MSTC Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
70.4
70.4
70.4
70.4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
594.17
523.63
395.04
284.56
Net Worth
664.57
594.03
465.44
354.96
Minority Interest
Debt
145
145
149.51
154.39
Deferred Tax Liability Net
2.47
2.88
0.62
0.12
Total Liabilities
812.04
741.91
615.57
509.47
Fixed Assets
68.5
66.39
69.45
64.52
Intangible Assets
Investments
45.81
45.81
44.41
38.41
Deferred Tax Asset Net
101.07
174.24
208.95
222.62
Networking Capital
-433.05
-983.62
-442.21
-535.95
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
316.9
333.53
407.86
723.76
Debtor Days
617.59
Other Current Assets
280.22
221.06
148.93
80.77
Sundry Creditors
-117.87
-120.31
-161.18
-380.82
Creditor Days
324.95
Other Current Liabilities
-912.3
-1,417.9
-837.82
-959.66
Cash
1,029.69
1,439.08
734.96
719.87
Total Assets
812.02
741.9
615.56
509.47
