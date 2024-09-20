Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
427.74
830.7
2,927
1,946.27
yoy growth (%)
-48.5
-71.61
50.39
36.22
Raw materials
-174.6
-566.31
-2,542.63
-1,549.7
As % of sales
40.82
68.17
86.86
79.62
Employee costs
-67.75
-71.15
-59.88
-87.39
As % of sales
15.84
8.56
2.04
4.49
Other costs
-272.71
-95.76
-577.04
-642.06
As % of sales (Other Cost)
63.75
11.52
19.71
32.98
Operating profit
-87.33
97.48
-252.55
-332.89
OPM
-20.41
11.73
-8.62
-17.1
Depreciation
-2.48
-2.03
-1.24
-1.45
Interest expense
-6.89
-27.45
-56.93
-67.28
Other income
211.38
61.5
41.52
513.23
Profit before tax
114.68
129.49
-269.2
111.59
Taxes
-13.61
-54.28
-55.25
-34.96
Tax rate
-11.86
-41.92
20.52
-31.32
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
101.07
75.2
-324.46
76.63
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
101.07
75.2
-324.46
76.63
yoy growth (%)
34.39
-123.17
-523.39
17.12
NPM
23.62
9.05
-11.08
3.93
