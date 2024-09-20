iifl-logo-icon 1
MSTC Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

661.05
(1.63%)
Jan 7, 2025|11:49:57 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

427.74

830.7

2,927

1,946.27

yoy growth (%)

-48.5

-71.61

50.39

36.22

Raw materials

-174.6

-566.31

-2,542.63

-1,549.7

As % of sales

40.82

68.17

86.86

79.62

Employee costs

-67.75

-71.15

-59.88

-87.39

As % of sales

15.84

8.56

2.04

4.49

Other costs

-272.71

-95.76

-577.04

-642.06

As % of sales (Other Cost)

63.75

11.52

19.71

32.98

Operating profit

-87.33

97.48

-252.55

-332.89

OPM

-20.41

11.73

-8.62

-17.1

Depreciation

-2.48

-2.03

-1.24

-1.45

Interest expense

-6.89

-27.45

-56.93

-67.28

Other income

211.38

61.5

41.52

513.23

Profit before tax

114.68

129.49

-269.2

111.59

Taxes

-13.61

-54.28

-55.25

-34.96

Tax rate

-11.86

-41.92

20.52

-31.32

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

101.07

75.2

-324.46

76.63

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

101.07

75.2

-324.46

76.63

yoy growth (%)

34.39

-123.17

-523.39

17.12

NPM

23.62

9.05

-11.08

3.93

MSTC : related Articles

Top 10 stocks for today – 20th September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 20th September 2024

20 Sep 2024|09:15 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: MSTC, Tata Power Company, Geojit Financial, etc.

Read More

