MSTC Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
114.68
129.49
-269.2
111.59
Depreciation
-2.48
-2.03
-1.24
-1.45
Tax paid
-13.61
-54.28
-55.25
-34.96
Working capital
-13.16
-285.31
-525.63
107.21
Other operating items
Operating
85.42
-212.14
-851.34
182.39
Capital expenditure
0.33
2.94
9.07
0.27
Free cash flow
85.75
-209.2
-842.27
182.66
Equity raised
392.92
271.9
1,024.9
993.98
Investing
4
0
8
7.5
Financing
226.93
-74.16
130.5
560.53
Dividends paid
0
0
0
26.04
Net in cash
709.6
-11.45
321.13
1,770.72
