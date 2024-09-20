iifl-logo-icon 1
MSTC Ltd Cash Flow Statement

650.45
(-5.31%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:13 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR MSTC Ltd

MSTC FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

114.68

129.49

-269.2

111.59

Depreciation

-2.48

-2.03

-1.24

-1.45

Tax paid

-13.61

-54.28

-55.25

-34.96

Working capital

-13.16

-285.31

-525.63

107.21

Other operating items

Operating

85.42

-212.14

-851.34

182.39

Capital expenditure

0.33

2.94

9.07

0.27

Free cash flow

85.75

-209.2

-842.27

182.66

Equity raised

392.92

271.9

1,024.9

993.98

Investing

4

0

8

7.5

Financing

226.93

-74.16

130.5

560.53

Dividends paid

0

0

0

26.04

Net in cash

709.6

-11.45

321.13

1,770.72

