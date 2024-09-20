Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-36.61
-62.59
Op profit growth
-133.99
-171.38
EBIT growth
-27.38
-212.12
Net profit growth
16.43
-131.58
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-6.54
12.19
-6.39
EBIT margin
18.43
16.09
-5.36
Net profit margin
14.47
7.87
-9.32
RoCE
19.89
22.81
RoNW
5.47
5.62
RoA
3.9
2.79
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
16.05
13.78
0
Dividend per share
4.4
0
7.4
Cash EPS
13.39
11.42
-45.7
Book value per share
79.25
67.31
55.1
Valuation ratios
P/E
18.59
5.73
0
P/CEPS
22.28
6.91
-2.49
P/B
3.76
1.17
2.07
EV/EBIDTA
9.2
2.7
-6.18
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
Tax payout
-16.76
-41.15
29.69
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
550.04
493.87
Inventory days
3.11
2.11
Creditor days
-238.02
-271.08
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-20.13
-6.89
3.05
Net debt / equity
-1.08
0.05
0.51
Net debt / op. profit
11.85
0.16
-0.94
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-27.89
-49.95
-78.71
Employee costs
-22.21
-14.84
-5.13
Other costs
-56.42
-22.99
-22.53
