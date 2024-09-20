iifl-logo-icon 1
MSTC Ltd Key Ratios

621.05
(-1.77%)
Jan 20, 2025|10:04:56 AM

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-36.61

-62.59

Op profit growth

-133.99

-171.38

EBIT growth

-27.38

-212.12

Net profit growth

16.43

-131.58

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-6.54

12.19

-6.39

EBIT margin

18.43

16.09

-5.36

Net profit margin

14.47

7.87

-9.32

RoCE

19.89

22.81

RoNW

5.47

5.62

RoA

3.9

2.79

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

16.05

13.78

0

Dividend per share

4.4

0

7.4

Cash EPS

13.39

11.42

-45.7

Book value per share

79.25

67.31

55.1

Valuation ratios

P/E

18.59

5.73

0

P/CEPS

22.28

6.91

-2.49

P/B

3.76

1.17

2.07

EV/EBIDTA

9.2

2.7

-6.18

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

Tax payout

-16.76

-41.15

29.69

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

550.04

493.87

Inventory days

3.11

2.11

Creditor days

-238.02

-271.08

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-20.13

-6.89

3.05

Net debt / equity

-1.08

0.05

0.51

Net debt / op. profit

11.85

0.16

-0.94

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-27.89

-49.95

-78.71

Employee costs

-22.21

-14.84

-5.13

Other costs

-56.42

-22.99

-22.53

Whatsapp
