Board of Directors of MSTC Limited at its meeting held today i.e. 9th November, 2024 through hybrid mode at Kolkata inter alia considered and approved the following business. Declared an Interim Dividend @ 40% i.e. Rs. 4.00 per equity share of face value of Rs .10/- each for the financial year 2024-25. The interim dividend shall be paid within 30 days from the date of its declaration.

The Board of Directors of the Company has, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company, recommended final dividend of Rs. 5.00 per equity share, (i.e. 50 % on the paid-up equity share capital) for the Financial Year 2023-24.

