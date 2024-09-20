iifl-logo-icon 1
MSTC Ltd Dividend

623.3
(2.19%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:31:12 PM

MSTC CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend9 Nov 202422 Nov 202422 Nov 2024440Interim
Board of Directors of MSTC Limited at its meeting held today i.e. 9th November, 2024 through hybrid mode at Kolkata inter alia considered and approved the following business. Declared an Interim Dividend @ 40% i.e. Rs. 4.00 per equity share of face value of Rs .10/- each for the financial year 2024-25. The interim dividend shall be paid within 30 days from the date of its declaration.
Dividend27 May 202410 Sep 202410 Sep 2024550Final
The Board of Directors of the Company has, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company, recommended final dividend of Rs. 5.00 per equity share, (i.e. 50 % on the paid-up equity share capital) for the Financial Year 2023-24.
Dividend8 Feb 202420 Feb 202420 Feb 2024550Interim 2
The Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e. on 8th February, 2024 has approved 2nd interim dividend @ 50% i.e. Rs 5 per equity share of face value of Rs. 10 each for FY 2023-24.

MSTC: Related News

Top 10 stocks for today – 20th September 2024

20 Sep 2024|09:15 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: MSTC, Tata Power Company, Geojit Financial, etc.

