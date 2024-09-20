|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|9 Nov 2024
|22 Nov 2024
|22 Nov 2024
|4
|40
|Interim
|Board of Directors of MSTC Limited at its meeting held today i.e. 9th November, 2024 through hybrid mode at Kolkata inter alia considered and approved the following business. Declared an Interim Dividend @ 40% i.e. Rs. 4.00 per equity share of face value of Rs .10/- each for the financial year 2024-25. The interim dividend shall be paid within 30 days from the date of its declaration.
|Dividend
|27 May 2024
|10 Sep 2024
|10 Sep 2024
|5
|50
|Final
|The Board of Directors of the Company has, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company, recommended final dividend of Rs. 5.00 per equity share, (i.e. 50 % on the paid-up equity share capital) for the Financial Year 2023-24.
|Dividend
|8 Feb 2024
|20 Feb 2024
|20 Feb 2024
|5
|50
|Interim 2
|The Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e. on 8th February, 2024 has approved 2nd interim dividend @ 50% i.e. Rs 5 per equity share of face value of Rs. 10 each for FY 2023-24.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: MSTC, Tata Power Company, Geojit Financial, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.