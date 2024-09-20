Board Meeting 9 Nov 2024 1 Nov 2024

MSTC Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results with Limited review report for the quarter and half yearly ended 30th September 2024 and to declare interim dividend for the Financial Year 2024-25 if any. Board of Directors of MSTC Limited at its meeting held today i.e. 9th November, 2024 through hybrid mode at Kolkata inter alia considered and approved the following business. 1. The Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024. The Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) along with Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company for the Quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024, as approved by the Board of Directors, is enclosed herewith. 2. Declared an Interim Dividend @ 40% i.e. Rs. 4.00 per equity share of face value of Rs.10/- each for the financial year 2024-25. The interim dividend shall be paid within 30 days from the date of its declaration. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.11.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024

MSTC Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results with Limited review report for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of MSTC Limited at its meeting held today i.e. on 13th August, 2024, inter alia considered and approved the following business: 1. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors approved the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. The Unaudited Financial Results is enclosed herewith. 2. The Board of Directors has revised and adopted Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading and Fair disclosure of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information (Insider Trading Code), which shall be effective from 13th August, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 27 May 2024 14 May 2024

MSTC Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results with Auditors Report for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 and to recommend Final dividend for the financial year 2023-24 if any. Further in terms of the Companys Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading and Fair disclosure of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information and SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 it was intimated / informed to the Stock Exchanges vide letter No. MSTC/CS/SE/516 dated 27th March 2024 that the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company shall remain closed from 1st April 2024 till 48 hours after the announcement of Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 to the Stock Exchanges. In view of the above the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company shall remain closed from 1st April 2024 to 29th May 2024. This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of MSTC Limited at its meeting held today i.e. 27th May, 2024 approved the Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024. Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 is attached herewith. The Board of Directors of the Company has, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company, recommended final dividend of Rs. 5.00 per equity share, (i.e. 50 % on the paid-up equity share capital) for the Financial Year 2023-24. The Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on 18th September, 2024 through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM). The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced on 27th May, 2024 at 03:00 p.m. and concluded at 6:15 p.m.

Board Meeting 15 Mar 2024 15 Mar 2024

The Board of Directors of MSTC Ltd in its meeting held today i.e. on 15th march, 2024 inter alia considered and approved alteration in object clause of Memorandum of Association. Letter attached herewith for your reference.. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of MSTC Limited at its meeting held today i.e. on 15th March, 2024, inter alia considered and approved: 1. Alteration in Objects clause of the Memorandum of Association (MoA) of the Company by inserting new clauses and altering certain existing clauses relating to E-Commerce, Fintech, Data centre and Re-cycling business, subject to the approval of Shareholders of the Company. The approval of shareholders will be sought through postal ballot, the details of which will be sent in due course. 2. Incorporating clause related to materiality in the accounting policy as disclosed in the financial statements of the Company. Read less..

Board Meeting 8 Feb 2024 29 Jan 2024