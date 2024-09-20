|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|18 Sep 2024
|27 May 2024
|The Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on 18 th September, 2024 through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM). Notice of 59th Annual General Meeting to be held on 18th September, 2024 is attached herewith for your information. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 26/08/2024) Proceedings of 59th Annual General Meeting of MSTC Limited (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 18.09.2024) Voting Result and Scrutinizer Report for 59th Annual General Meeting of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.09.2024)
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: MSTC, Tata Power Company, Geojit Financial, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.