Lemon Tree Hotels Signs 80 Room Hotel Project in Bandipur, Nepal

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd announced on Monday, December 15, the signing of a new hotel property in Bandipur, Nepal, marking another step in its international expansion strategy

The upcoming property will operate under the brand name Lemon Tree Hotel, Bandipur, Nepal, and will be managed by Carnation Hotels Private Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Lemon Tree Hotels

This signing is expected to strengthen Lemon Tree Hotels’ footprint in Nepal, targeting both business and leisure travellers with a value focused and contemporary hospitality offering

Lemon Tree Hotel, Bandipur, will be located in the historically preserved town of Bandipur in Nepal’s Tanahun District, a destination known for its cultural significance and scenic surroundings

Bandipur was once an important halt on the historic India Tibet trade route and is widely regarded as a living museum due to its well preserved Newari architecture, stone paved streets, and rich cultural heritage

The hotel is planned to feature 80 well designed rooms aimed at providing comfort and modern amenities to travellers. Key facilities at the property will include a restaurant, a bar, banquet and meeting spaces, and a range of recreational amenities such as a swimming pool, spa, and fitness centre

A distinctive feature of the hotel is a 1,700 metre cable car ride that leads guests to the property, making it the only hotel located at the summit. Situated at an elevation of 1,030 metres, the hotel is expected to offer panoramic views of the Himalayan mountain ranges and the Marsyangdi Valley once it becomes operational

Guests staying at the property will have access to nearby cultural and spiritual attractions, including the revered Khadka Devi Temple, which uniquely houses a sacred sword believed to represent the goddess herself

The destination also offers experiential tourism options such as cave hiking and nature walks, all within a pedestrian friendly zone that enhances the overall guest experience

Commenting on the development, Vilas Pawar, CEO of Managed and Franchise Business at Lemon Tree Hotels, said the company is pleased to expand its presence in Nepal alongside its two operational hotels and three upcoming properties in the country He added that the latest signing reinforces Lemon Tree Hotels’ commitment to expanding its hospitality portfolio across high potential international markets while catering to a diverse range of travellers in India and overseas.

