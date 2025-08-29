Lemon Tree Hotels to Open New 98-Room Property in Dehradun’s Mall of Dehradun

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd on Thursday said it has signed a license agreement to open a new property in Mohkampur, Dehradun, further strengthening its presence in Uttarakhand.
The upcoming Lemon Tree Hotel, Dehradun will be managed by Carnation Hotels Pvt Ltd, the hospitality firm’s wholly owned subsidiary. The hotel will house 98 rooms and feature a restaurant, lounge, conference facilities, a swimming pool, fitness centre and other recreational amenities.
Located within the Mall of Dehradun, the city’s largest lifestyle and retail hub, the property offers guests direct access to a mix of shopping, dining and entertainment options. It is situated about 18 km from Jolly Grant Airport and 9 km from Dehradun Railway Station, with connectivity through public and private transport.
“We are delighted to expand our footprint in Uttarakhand, where we already operate eight hotels and have eight more in the pipeline,” said Vilas Pawar, CEO – Managed & Franchise Business, Lemon Tree Hotels.
Following the news, Lemon Tree Hotels shares have gained 0.82% at 9:30 am.
