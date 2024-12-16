iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Lemon Tree Hotels announces signing of new property in Bhuj

16 Dec 2024 , 09:11 AM

On Friday (December 13), Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd announced the signing of a new hotel in Bhuj, Gujarat. The forthcoming Lemon Tree Hotel will be administered by Carnation Hotels Private Limited, the company’s completely owned subsidiary.

The hotel is slated to open in fiscal year 2026, boosting Lemon Tree’s presence in Gujarat, according to a regulatory filing.

Lemon Tree Hotel in Bhuj, Gujarat, will have 74 well-appointed rooms, a restaurant, meeting rooms, a banquet hall, a swimming pool, a fitness center, and other common areas. The Bhuj Airport is around 9 kilometers distant, while the Bhuj Railway Station is about 4 kilometers from the property.

Bhuj, a historic city in Gujarat, is renowned for its rich cultural legacy and craftsmanship. It serves as the administrative center of the Kutch district and is home to sights such as the Aina Mahal and the surrounding Bhujodi hamlet, known for its handwoven textiles. 

“By increasing our reach throughout states and cities, we hope to become Lemon Tree Hotels the most preferred brand in many segments. This new hotel will join our seven existing and 12 future properties in the state,” said Vilas Pawar, CEO of Managed & Franchise Business, Lemon Tree Hotels.

Lemon Tree Hotels reported a 32.6% YoY increase in net profit to ₹35 Crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2024, against a net profit of ₹26.4 Crore in the previous fiscal year, according to a regulatory filing. 

Revenue from operations climbed by 24% to ₹284.4 Crore, up from ₹229.4 Crore in the previous fiscal period. EBITDA increased by 25.6% to ₹130.8 Crore in the second quarter of this fiscal year, up from ₹104 Crore in the same period last year.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • Lemon Tree
  • Lemon Tree Acquisition
  • Lemon Tree Agreement
  • Lemon Tree Hotels
  • Lemon Tree News
  • Lemon Tree Updates
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Anooshka Soham Bathwal, CEO & Founder, Dhanvesttor

Anooshka Soham Bathwal, CEO & Founder, Dhanvesttor

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|01:24 PM
SEBI Rejects Zee Settlement, Orders Further Probe

SEBI Rejects Zee Settlement, Orders Further Probe

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|01:19 PM
Vedanta Parent Eye $1B Debt Refinancing

Vedanta Parent Eye $1B Debt Refinancing

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|12:45 PM
Gold Glimmering: Safe Haven Demand Boosts Outlook

Gold Glimmering: Safe Haven Demand Boosts Outlook

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|10:08 AM
Greenback Strengthens on Positive Outlook

Greenback Strengthens on Positive Outlook

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|10:02 AM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.