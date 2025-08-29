Top Stocks for Today - 29th August 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Infosys: The IT giant announced that it has entered into a strategic pact with Mastercard to improve cross-border payments by implementing Mastercard Move along with Infosys Finacle. Hence, providing faster access to payment solutions across 200 countries and 150 currencies.

Muthoot Finance: The business announced that it has injected ₹499.99 Crore into its wholly-owned subsidiary Muthoot Money. The company will subscribe to 3.25 Lakh equity shares of Muthoot Money. As per the reports, it plans to utilise these funds for boosting the capital adequacy ratio, funding its expansion, corporate needs and other loan payments.

NTPC: The power business said that it has approved a partial modification in the transfer of its coal mining business to subsidiary NTPC Mining Ltd (NML). The company plans to move this business under an amended BTA by September 30, 2025. This business has contributed about ₹7,735.54 Crore in revenue. The consideration has been fixed as ₹10,503.27 Crore, payable in various phases.

CG Power: The company informed that its subsidiary CG Semi has introduced its first OSAT facility in Sanand, Gujarat. Hence, becoming one of India’s first full-service semiconductor assembly and test providers. The company will invest ₹7,600 Crore over next five years.

Lemon Tree Hotels: The company said that it has inked a licensing agreement for a 98-room property situated in Mohkampur, Dehradun.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com