Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd Board Meeting

141.42
(0.70%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:05 PM

Lemon Tree Hotel CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 202430 Oct 2024
Lemon Tree Hotels Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve inter-alia Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated basis) for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting7 Aug 202415 Jul 2024
Lemon Tree Hotels Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company both on Standalone and Consolidated basis for the quarter ended June 30 2024. We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of Lemon Tree Hotels Limited (the Company) at its meeting held today at 03:30 PM and concluded at 6:50 PM, has, inter-alia, approved the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 and took on record the limited review report thereon. Read less.. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 07 August 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.08.2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202415 May 2024
Lemon Tree Hotels Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday May 29th 2024 at Aurika Mumbai Skycity inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company both on Standalone and Consolidated basis for the Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31 2024 and any other business with the permission of chair. Please find attached herewith Outcome of the Board Meeting Please find enclosed herewith Financial Results (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting6 Feb 202422 Jan 2024
Lemon Tree Hotels Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Please find attached herewith intimation regarding Board Meeting inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine months ended December 31 2023. Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/02/2024)

Lemon Tree Hotel: Related News

Lemon Tree Hotels announces signing of new property in Bhuj

Lemon Tree Hotels announces signing of new property in Bhuj

16 Dec 2024|09:11 AM

Lemon Tree Hotel in Bhuj, Gujarat, will have 74 well-appointed rooms, a restaurant, meeting rooms, a banquet hall, a swimming pool, etc.

Lemon Tree Hotels Posts 32.6% Profit Rise in Q2

Lemon Tree Hotels Posts 32.6% Profit Rise in Q2

15 Nov 2024|12:38 AM

Lemon Tree Hotel closes at ₹122 in the National Stock Exchange that has marked a 3.3% surge then the previous close.

Lemon Tree Hotels Expands in Karnataka with New Property in Kalaburagi

Lemon Tree Hotels Expands in Karnataka with New Property in Kalaburagi

22 Oct 2024|09:36 PM

The hotel will be conveniently located 14 km from Kalaburagi Airport and 6 km from the railway station, with easy access to public and private transport.

Lemon Tree Hotel inks pact for 54-room property in Udaipur

Lemon Tree Hotel inks pact for 54-room property in Udaipur

8 Oct 2024|02:44 PM

Lemon Tree Hotel in Udaipur will have 54 well-appointed rooms, a restaurant, a bar, a meeting space, a swimming pool, and a fitness centre.

Top 10 stocks for today – 8th October, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 8th October, 2024

8 Oct 2024|09:08 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HDFC Bank, Hi-Tech Pipes, Bharat Electronics, etc.

Lemon Tree Hotels' Stock Climbs After Mumbai Property Deal

Lemon Tree Hotels' Stock Climbs After Mumbai Property Deal

12 Sep 2024|01:04 PM

Lemon Tree Hotels is a prominent Indian hotel chain, managing 100 hotels with 9,700 rooms across 64 cities in India.

Lemon Tree Hotels Stock Up on New Deal

Lemon Tree Hotels Stock Up on New Deal

11 Sep 2024|12:37 PM

Carnation Hotels, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lemon Tree Hotels, will manage the facility, which is anticipated to open in fiscal year 2026.

Top 10 stocks for today – 11th September, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 11th September, 2024

11 Sep 2024|09:23 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Motors, Reliance Industries, IREDA, etc.

Lemon Tree Hotels Expands to Gir with New Property Opening in 2030

Lemon Tree Hotels Expands to Gir with New Property Opening in 2030

3 Sep 2024|03:14 PM

Gir National Park, known for being the last habitat of the Asiatic lion, is a key attraction near the hotel.

Top 10 stocks for today – 3rd September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 3rd September 2024

3 Sep 2024|09:19 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Medi Assist, Matrimony.com, Welspun Corp, etc.

