Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 30 Oct 2024

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve inter-alia Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated basis) for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 7 Aug 2024 15 Jul 2024

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company both on Standalone and Consolidated basis for the quarter ended June 30 2024. We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of Lemon Tree Hotels Limited (the Company) at its meeting held today at 03:30 PM and concluded at 6:50 PM, has, inter-alia, approved the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 and took on record the limited review report thereon. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 07 August 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.08.2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 15 May 2024

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday May 29th 2024 at Aurika Mumbai Skycity inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company both on Standalone and Consolidated basis for the Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31 2024 and any other business with the permission of chair. Please find attached herewith Outcome of the Board Meeting Please find enclosed herewith Financial Results (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 6 Feb 2024 22 Jan 2024