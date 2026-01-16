Top Stocks for Today - 16th January 2026

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Infosys: The business posted a decline of 9.60% on a sequential basis in its net profit for the quarter ended December 2025. It reported a net profit of ₹6,654 Crore. Revenue for the quarter jumped as much as 2.2% on a Q-o-Q basis to ₹45,479 Crore. EBIT for the period under review was reported at ₹9,479 Crore with an operating margin of 20.80%. The company also highlighted the impact of labour-code related costs of ₹1,289 Crore.

Jio Financial Services: The business posted a consolidated net profit of ₹269 Crore in Q3FY26. This is a decline of 8.80% year-on-year. Total income for the period jumped more than twice to ₹901 Crore. The company’s pre-provisioning operating profit for the quarter jumped 7% to ₹354 Crore. Net income from the business jumped about 4% to ₹386 Crore.

L&T Technology Services: The business posted numbers for the third quarter ended December 2025. Its net profit for the quarter slipped about 7.90% on a sequential basis to ₹302.60 Crore. This was on account of an exceptional loss of ₹35.40 Crore. Revenue for the quarter slipped 1.90% to ₹2,923 Crore. Margins for the quarter improved on tighter cost controls.

Biocon: The business said that it has raised ₹4,150 Crore through a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) by issuing 11.26 Crore equity shares. The floor price for this QIP has been fixed at ₹368.35 per share, a discount of 2.8% to the previous day’s closing price.

Godrej Properties: The business said that it logged a 19% y-o-y growth in its booking value to ₹34,171 Crore. Hence, maintaining its position as India’s largest listed residential real estate developer.

