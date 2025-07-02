Godrej Properties pares 2.5% stake in Vivrut Developers

Godrej Properties Limited announced that it has entered into a share purchase agreement with Godrej Ventures and Investment Advisers Private Limited (GVAIAPL) and Vivrut Developers Private Limited (VDPL). The company executed the agreement on July 1, 2025.

As part of the agreement, Godrej Properties has offloaded its 2.5% stake in Vivrut Developers Private to Godrej Ventures and Investment Advisers Private. The aggregate consideration for this transaction is ₹8.63 Crore.

The company finished the transaction on July 1, 2025.

The company informed the bourses and shareholders that this stake sale is a related party transaction and was duly carried at arm’s length price. The sale price is established on fair valuation.

Last month, Godrej Properties stated that it has acquired 43 acres of land in Sector 40, Panipat. The revenue potential for this plotted development is ₹1,250 Crore. This will be the fourth residential plotted township in North India, as per the company.

The project will spread across 1.02 Million square feet of plotted residential development. The stated site is placed strategically and is accessible from the national highway.

Godrej Properties posted a net profit of ₹183 Crore in the quarter ended March 2025, compared to a loss of ₹311.80 Crore in the previous corresponding quarter.

