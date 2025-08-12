iifl-logo

Top Stocks for Today - 12th August 2025

12 Aug 2025 , 07:45 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

IHCL: The business announced that it has received approval from board of directors for acquisition of controlling stake in two hospitality businesses, namely, ANK Hotels Private Limited and Pride Hospitality Private Limited. The transaction value for acquisition of both the entities is ₹204 Crore. To carry out the transaction, IHCL has inked a share subscription and purchase agreement.

Ashoka Buildcon: The business reported a consolidated net profit of ₹217.3 Crore for Q1FY26. This is 44.6% higher from ₹150.3 Crore in the previous corresponding quarter, backed by improved margins. Revenue, however, slipped as much as 23.5% on a year-on-year basis to ₹1,887 Crore. In the year-ago period, revenue stood at ₹2,465 Crore.

Hindalco Industries: US-based Novelis Inc said that its net income attributable to common shareholders slipped 36% on  a year-on-year basis to $96 million for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026. Adjusted EBITDA dropped 17% to $416 million.

Adani Enterprises: Adani Defence has entered into a definitive agreement for acquisition of a 100% stake in Indamer Technics Private Limited (ITPL). This agreement has been signed in partnership with Prime Aero. It will be executed through a 50:50 joint venture between the two companies.

Man Industries: The business posted a 45.20% year-on-year increase in its net profit at ₹27.60 Crore for Q1FY26. In the previous corresponding quarter, it reported a net profit of ₹19 Crore.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

