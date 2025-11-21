Hyundai Motor India Raises Stake in FPEL TN Wind Farm With ₹21.46 Crore Investment

Hyundai Motor India said it has made an additional investment of ₹21.46 crore in FPEL TN Wind Farm Private Ltd as part of its second tranche of funding.

The automaker received 25.58 lakh equity shares through a private placement on November 20, 2025, increasing its strategic exposure to the renewable energy company. This investment builds on Hyundai’s earlier infusions announced on November 20, 2024, and June 06, 2025.

With the latest allotment, Hyundai Motor India now holds 26.49% in FPEL TN Wind Farm Private Ltd. The company’s total commitment to the wind energy venture has reached ₹38.05 crore.

For the September quarter, Hyundai Motor India reported a 14% rise in net profit to ₹1,572 crore. Revenue for the quarter increased 1.2% year on year to ₹17,461 crore.

Hyundai’s EBITDA improved by 10% to ₹2,430 crore, supported by better operating efficiencies. The company’s EBITDA margin expanded to 13.9% from 12.8% a year earlier.

The share price of Hyundai Motor India is trading at ₹2,284, which is a 2.28% dip as of 11:11 PM on November 21, 2025. In the last year, Hyundai Motor India shares have gained 25% in the last year, 19% in the year-to-date, down 3.51% in the last 5 days.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com