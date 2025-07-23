iifl-logo

Top Stocks for Today - 23rd July 2025

23 Jul 2025 , 06:29 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

ONGC: The business said that it is planning an expenditure of up to ₹5,082 Crore that the company plans to spend over FY26-27. This amount shall be spent by subsidiaries of ONGC Videsh involved in the Area 1 Mozambique LNG Project, as per the company’s filing with the bourses. ONGC Videsh has 16% participating interest in the project.

Dalmia Bharat: The business posted a 171% year-on-year growth in its net profit at ₹393 Crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. It logged a revenue from operations of ₹3,636 Crore against the previous corresponding period. This was 0.4% higher than the same quarter of previous year. This fell short of street estimates of ₹3,710 Crore.

Hyundai India: The business received an order from Indian tax authorities with a demand of ₹258 Crore in compensation cess, along with an equal amount in penalties. This notice highlights underpayment of taxes on certain SUV models sold between September 2017 and March 2020.

JSW Infrastructure: The business said that its operational revenue registered a 21.20% year-on-year growth at ₹1,224 Crore. In the year-ago period, the revenue stood at ₹1,010 Crore. Total revenue for the quarter registered a 19% year-on-year growth at ₹1,314 Crore.

Oberoi Realty: The business is likely to offload 3% stake through a block deal. The company said that the total transaction value is $230 Million. The floor price for the block deal has been fixed at ₹1,753.20 per share.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

