iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

JSW Neo Energy Signs PPA With SECI Under FDRE Tranche IV

25 Jul 2025 , 11:45 AM

JSW Energy announced on Friday that its wholly-owned subsidiary, JSW Neo Energy Ltd., has signed a power purchase agreement. The power purchase agreement is signed with the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI). The PPA is signed for 230 MW of firm and dispatchable renewable energy (FDRE). This project falls under SECI’s FDRE Tranche IV scheme.

With this addition, the company’s under-construction power generation capacity has risen to 12.9 GW. Its total locked-in generation portfolio now stands at 30.2 GW. This is a major step toward achieving its long-term growth targets.

The company reiterated its goal of reaching 30 GW of installed generation capacity. This is by developing 540 GWh of energy storage systems by 2030, aligning with India’s push for a cleaner energy future.

Earlier this month, a step-down subsidiary, JSW Renew Energy Thirty Seven Ltd., signed a separate agreement with Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Ltd. (RVUNL) for a 250 MW/500 MWh standalone battery energy storage system (BESS).

The storage project will be developed under a build-own-operate model. As part of the 12-year deal, RVUNL will pay ₹2,24,000 per MW per month for the storage service. The agreement is backed by viability gap funding to make the tariff structure financially sustainable for the grid.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • #NSE Ban #NSE #F&O Ban #F&O #Stocks #Stock Market #Daily News
  • FDRE
  • firm and dispatchable renewable energy
  • Indian Market News
  • JSW Energy Ltd
  • JSW Energy Ltd allotment
  • JSW Neo Energy
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

GR Infraprojects secures ₹290-Crore road project

GR Infraprojects secures ₹290-Crore road project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Jul 2025|11:48 AM
JSW Neo Energy Signs PPA With SECI Under FDRE Tranche IV

JSW Neo Energy Signs PPA With SECI Under FDRE Tranche IV

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Jul 2025|11:45 AM
V-Mart Retail Q1FY26 Net Profit Jumps to ₹34 Crore

V-Mart Retail Q1FY26 Net Profit Jumps to ₹34 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Jul 2025|11:32 AM
NTPC Gets Shareholder Nod to Raise Funds on Private Placement Basis

NTPC Gets Shareholder Nod to Raise Funds on Private Placement Basis

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Jul 2025|11:26 AM
Nestlé India Q1FY26 Net Profit Falls 13.4%; Revenue Rises 5.86%

Nestlé India Q1FY26 Net Profit Falls 13.4%; Revenue Rises 5.86%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Jul 2025|11:23 AM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.