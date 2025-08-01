JSW Energy Q1 Profit Jumps 42% to ₹743 Crore; Revenue Soars 79%

JSW Energy delivered a standout performance in the first quarter of FY26. The company posted a 42.4% year-on-year jump in consolidated net profit at ₹743 crore. The sharp rise was fueled by a robust increase in both renewable and thermal power generation during the April-June period.

Revenue for the quarter surged 78.6% YoY to ₹5,143 crore. This surge reflects the company’s rapidly growing power portfolio. On the profitability front, EBITDA nearly doubled to ₹2,789 crore. This double surge is marking a steep 96.8% rise. JSW Energy’s operating margins improved to 54.2% from 49.2% a year ago.

The growth was underpinned by a significant ramp-up in installed capacity. This is along with the company adding 1,893 MW during the quarter. This includes 1,343 MW from the Mytrah Energy acquisition (now rebranded as O2 Power) and another 550 MW from organic renewable additions. The total installed capacity now stands at 12,768 MW. This is a 70% increase from last year.

Power generation during the quarter rose to 13.5 billion units, up 71% YoY. Of this, renewable generation contributed 5 billion units, growing 54% from the previous year. Long-term PPA-backed generation stood at 11.8 billion units, registering a 73% increase.

Commenting on the performance, Joint MD & CEO Sharad Mahendra called the quarter an “inflection point” for the company, highlighting better earnings quality, disciplined investments, and increased visibility through tied-up capacity.

The company’s thermal segment also showed impressive gains, with generation from its Vijayanagar plant more than doubling, 124% YoY, supported by newly signed captive PPAs.

During the quarter, JSW Energy secured fresh power purchase agreements (PPAs) amounting to 605 MW and added another 450 MW in the weeks following the quarter-end. Meanwhile, one unit of the Kutehr hydro project has been synchronised, with full commissioning expected soon.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com