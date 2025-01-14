The resolution professional sent the company a letter of intent (LoI) after the Committee of Creditors approved the resolution plan.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HCLTech, JSW Energy, Adani Energy Solutions, etc.Read More
A recently awarded 300 MW hybrid project will definitely get a PPA till June 2025 thereby further strengthening the portfolio.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Ambuja Cements, Aurobindo Pharma, LTIMindtree, etc.Read More
JSW Energy currently has 7.7 GW of operating capacity distributed across thermal, hydro, and renewable energy, with the goal of reaching 10 GW by FY 2025.Read More
According to JSW Energy, these infractions have had no financial or operational impact on the company.Read More
Revenue from operations slightly decreased by 0.7% YoY to ₹3,237.7 Crore, as per the company’s regulatory filing for the second quarter.Read More
According to a stock exchange filing, JSW Energy has signed a 25-year agreement to supply solar power at a cost of ₹2.56/kW.Read More
The agreements were made for two hybrid projects, each with a capacity of 600 MW, for a total of 1,200 MW.Read More
The project is scheduled for completion within 48 months, enhancing energy reliability and grid stability in Maharashtra.Read More
