Decided to convene the 30th Annual General Meeting of the Members of the Company on Friday, 28th June, 2024 to consider, among other things, raising of funds and alteration of the Objects Clause of the MoA. Further details will be shared in due course. AGM 05/07/2024 (Revised) (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 07.06.2024) AGM 05/07/2024 (Revised) (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 13.06.2024) Pursuant to Regulations 34(1) and 53(2) of the Listing Regulations, please find attached the Integrated Annual Report of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24 including the Notice of the 30th Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held through Video Conferencing / Other Audio Visual Means on Friday, 5th July, 2024 at 11 a.m. IST. The Integrated Annual Report for the Financial Year 2023-24 has been sent simultaneously to the Shareholders of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/06/2024) Outcome, Proceedings, Voting Results and Scrutinizers Report of the 30th Annual General Meeting held on 5th July, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.07.2024)