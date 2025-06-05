JSW Energy adds 281 MW renewable capacity, signs 250 MW wind power deal

JSW Energy has brought 281 megawatts (MW) of new renewable capacity. Of this, 215 MW comes from solar projects, while 66 MW has been added through wind installations. With this update, the company’s total installed capacity now stands at 12,499 MW.

Just over half of JSW’s capacity which is 55%, is now based on renewable sources. The newly added capacity is expected to support output during the current high wind season, a period when generation typically rises.

The company’s installed wind capacity has now reached 3,482 MW. Its solar portfolio has grown to 1,968 MW, while hydro power remains at 1,391 MW. In a related development, JSW Renew Energy Three Ltd has signed a power supply deal with Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd.

The agreement will remain in place for 25 years and covers a 250 MW wind project in Maharashtra. The project will be connected to the state transmission system and the tariff has been fixed at ₹3.65 per unit. Commissioning is expected within the next two years.

Including this and other projects that are either operational, under construction, or in the pipeline, JSW’s total secured capacity now stands at 29.9 gigawatts (GW). The company is targeting 30 GW of total capacity and 40 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of storage by the end of FY2030.

