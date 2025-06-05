iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

JSW Energy adds 281 MW renewable capacity, signs 250 MW wind power deal

5 Jun 2025 , 08:41 PM

JSW Energy has brought 281 megawatts (MW) of new renewable capacity. Of this, 215 MW comes from solar projects, while 66 MW has been added through wind installations. With this update, the company’s total installed capacity now stands at 12,499 MW.

Just over half of JSW’s capacity which is 55%, is now based on renewable sources. The newly added capacity is expected to support output during the current high wind season, a period when generation typically rises.

The company’s installed wind capacity has now reached 3,482 MW. Its solar portfolio has grown to 1,968 MW, while hydro power remains at 1,391 MW. In a related development, JSW Renew Energy Three Ltd has signed a power supply deal with Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd.

The agreement will remain in place for 25 years and covers a 250 MW wind project in Maharashtra. The project will be connected to the state transmission system and the tariff has been fixed at ₹3.65 per unit. Commissioning is expected within the next two years.

Including this and other projects that are either operational, under construction, or in the pipeline, JSW’s total secured capacity now stands at 29.9 gigawatts (GW). The company is targeting 30 GW of total capacity and 40 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of storage by the end of FY2030.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited
  • JSW Energy
  • JSW Energy deal
  • JSW Energy news
  • stock market news
  • Stock Market today
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:30 PM
Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:05 PM
Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:43 PM
India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:35 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|02:14 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.