JSW Energy’s green unit inks battery storage pact in Rajasthan

JSW Energy’s unit JSW Renew Energy Thirty Seven Ltd has entered into a battery energy storage purchase agreement (BESPA) with Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Ltd (RVUNL). The agreement for a 250 MW/500 MWh standalone battery energy storage system (BESS).

The company announced that this project will be developed under build, own, and operate model in Rajasthan. As part of the deal, the agreement shall be valid for a 12-year period. RVUNL will acquire energy storage services at a tariff value of ₹2,24,000 per MW per month. This was supported via viability gap funding to improve coast viability for the grid.

This expansion takes up JSW Energy’s total committed energy storage capacity to 29.3 GWh. This is inclusive of 2.9 GWh of BESS and 26.4 GWh of pumped hydro storage. As per the company’s publication, with this addition, JSW Energy is placed firmly on its way to achieve its 40 GWh storage capacity target by 2030.

Recently in June, Energizent Power announced a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with NHPC Ltd. This includes a 300 MW of solar-wind hybrid capacity under the inter-state transmission system (ISTS) as part of the project. The project will be spread across Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh. The company said that it expects to complete this project within a 24 months period at a tariff of ₹3.49/kWh.

