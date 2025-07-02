iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

JSW Energy’s green unit inks battery storage pact in Rajasthan

2 Jul 2025 , 11:29 AM

JSW Energy’s unit JSW Renew Energy Thirty Seven Ltd has entered into a battery energy storage purchase agreement (BESPA) with Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Ltd (RVUNL). The agreement for a 250 MW/500 MWh standalone battery energy storage system (BESS). 

The company announced that this project will be developed under build, own, and operate model in Rajasthan. As part of the deal, the agreement shall be valid for a 12-year period. RVUNL will acquire energy storage services at a tariff value of ₹2,24,000 per MW per month. This was supported via viability gap funding to improve coast viability for the grid.

This expansion takes up JSW Energy’s total committed energy storage capacity to 29.3 GWh. This is inclusive of 2.9 GWh of BESS and 26.4 GWh of pumped hydro storage. As per the company’s publication, with this addition, JSW Energy is placed firmly on its way to achieve its 40 GWh storage capacity target by 2030.

Recently in June, Energizent Power announced a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with NHPC Ltd. This includes a 300 MW of solar-wind hybrid capacity under the inter-state transmission system (ISTS) as part of the project. The project will be spread across Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh. The company said that it expects to complete this project within a 24 months period at a tariff of ₹3.49/kWh.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • JSW Energy
  • JSW Energy news
  • JSW Energy Order
  • JSW Energy Subsidiary
  • JSW Energy updates
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sensex and Nifty in Red on July 2, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Red on July 2, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
2 Jul 2025|02:16 PM
Paras Defence’s anti-drone unit secures ₹22 Crore order

Paras Defence’s anti-drone unit secures ₹22 Crore order

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
2 Jul 2025|01:22 PM
RITES zooms ~7% on locking new deals worth Crores

RITES zooms ~7% on locking new deals worth Crores

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
2 Jul 2025|01:01 PM
Afcons Infra secures LoC for contract worth ₹175 Crore from RIL

Afcons Infra secures LoC for contract worth ₹175 Crore from RIL

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
2 Jul 2025|12:41 PM
Godrej Properties pares 2.5% stake in Vivrut Developers

Godrej Properties pares 2.5% stake in Vivrut Developers

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
2 Jul 2025|11:31 AM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.