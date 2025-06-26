JSW Energy inks 25-year PPA with NHPC for 300 MW capacity

JSW Energy announced that its subsidiary Energizent Power has entered into a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with NHPC Limited for a 300 MW solar-wind hybrid capacity.

The agreement will spread across Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh. It is an inter-state transmissions system (ISTS)-connected project and the company expects to commission this within the following 24 months.

The company has fixed a tariff rate of ₹3.49 kW/h.

With the execution of this deal, JSW Energy’s total locked-in generation portfolio stands at 29.9 GW. It includes an operational capacity of 12.5 GW and 12.8 GW capacity under construction.

The company also has a 29.3 GWh of energy storage capacity, including hydro pumped storage and battery systems. JSW Energy is targeting to achieve a 30 GW generation capacity and 40 GWh storage capacity by the end of FY30. Furthemore, it strives to achieve carbon neutrality by FY 2050.

With this agreement, the company is adding to its aggressive push in India’s renewables sector, falling in line with its long-term energy transition.

At around 1.57 PM, JSW Energy was trading 0.65% higher at ₹511, against the previous close of ₹507.70 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹513.60, and ₹505.50, respectively.

