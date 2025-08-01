Top Stocks for Today - 01st August 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Coal India: The PSU said that it logged a 20.10% year-on-year decline in its net profit for the quarter ended June2025. As per the company’s filing, net profit came in at ₹8,734 Crore surpassing street estimations. Additionally, revenue slipped as much as 4.40% to ₹35,842 Crore.

Eicher Motors: The business logged a 9.50% growth in its net profit for the quarter ended June 2025 at ₹1,205 Crore. While revenue for the quarter under review registered a growth of 15% to ₹5,041 Crore. This was marginally higher than street expectations and reflects the company’s continuous growth.

Swiggy: The food delivery business posted a net loss of ₹1,197 Crore for the quarter ended June 2025. The net loss nearly widened twice compared to the same quarter of previous year. However, the business posted a revenue growth of 54% year-on-year to ₹4,961 Crore.

Mankind Pharma: The pharma business said that its net profit for April-June 2025 quarter slipped as much as 18.10% on a year-on-year basis. It reported a net profit of ₹444.60 Crore. The business, however, said that topline witnessed a growth of 24.50% y-o-y to ₹3,570 Crore. The business registered an EBITDA growth of 26% to ₹847.60 Crore.

JSW Energy: The power business posted robust results during the quarter under review. It witnessed a 42.40% growth in its bottomline at ₹743 Crore. Revenue grew by about 78.60% y-o-y to ₹5,143 Crore.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com