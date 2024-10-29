iifl-logo-icon 1
Swiggy Ltd Share Price

541.45
(-2.70%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

  Open 557
  Day's High 558.85
  52 Wk High 617.3
  Prev. Close 556.45
  Day's Low 540
  52 Wk Low 391
  Turnover (lac) 32,614.43
  P/E 0
  Face Value 1
  Book Value -12.72
  EPS 0
  Mkt. Cap (Cr.) 1,21,200.73
  Div. Yield 0
No Records Found

Swiggy Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

E-Commerce/App based Aggregator

Open

557

Prev. Close

556.45

Turnover(Lac.)

32,614.43

Day's High

558.85

Day's Low

540

52 Week's High

617.3

52 Week's Low

391

Book Value

-12.72

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,21,200.73

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Swiggy Ltd Corporate Action

26 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Swiggy Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Swiggy Shares Surge 9% on Reduced Losses

Swiggy Shares Surge 9% on Reduced Losses

5 Dec 2024|12:18 PM

Swiggy has successfully launched the Bolt service, allowing consumers to receive food in as little as ten minutes.

Swiggy Bolt Expands 10-Minute Food Delivery to 400+ Cities Nationwide

Swiggy Bolt Expands 10-Minute Food Delivery to 400+ Cities Nationwide

2 Dec 2024|05:54 PM

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana lead in Bolt adoption, followed by Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, West Bengal, Rajasthan, and Punjab.

Strong debut for Swiggy on stock market

Strong debut for Swiggy on stock market

13 Nov 2024|03:52 PM

Swiggy gave its workers a huge opportunity to build wealth by unlocking almost Rs 9,000 crore in ESOP value.

Swiggy IPO Fully Subscribed

Swiggy IPO Fully Subscribed

8 Nov 2024|03:16 PM

There are serious concerns about profitability since investors are growing more leery of tech businesses that take a long time to report profitable results.

Swiggy IPO Subscription Details on Day 3

Swiggy IPO Subscription Details on Day 3

8 Nov 2024|12:38 PM

The company raised ₹5,085.02 Crore from institutional investors through an anchor book launched on November 5.

Swiggy Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:07 AM
Nov-2024Sep-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 13.34%

Institutions: 13.33%

Non-Institutions: 86.66%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Swiggy Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.01

2.66

0.86

0.01

Preference Capital

15,573.26

15,562.54

15,562.54

0.88

Reserves

-6,570.01

-5,755.29

-2,963.9

2,209.2

Net Worth

9,006.26

9,809.91

12,599.5

2,210.09

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

11,247.39

8,264.6

5,704.9

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

11,247.39

8,264.6

5,704.9

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

386.96

449.86

414.88

Swiggy Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Zomato Ltd

ZOMATO

272.85

153.22,63,165.0642102,15133.88

Swiggy Ltd

SWIGGY

541.45

01,21,189.54-490.8802,146.14-8.29

Info Edge (India) Ltd

NAUKRI

9,025.5

160.61,17,312.585.880.24656.12,674.67

One 97 Communications Ltd

PAYTM

982.8

062,610.1821.401,265.1201.06

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd

NYKAA

167.84

299.5547,959.7916.160109.415.62

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Swiggy Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Directo

Anand Kripalu

Managing Director & CEO

Sriharsha Majety

Whole-time Director

Lakshmi Nandan Reddy Obul

Independent Director

Shailesh V Haribhakti

Independent Director

Sahil Barua

Independent Director

SUPARNA MITRA

Nominee

Anand Daniel

Nominee

ASHUTOSH SHARMA

Nominee

Sumer Juneja

Nominee

Roger Clark Rabalais

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

M Sridhar.

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Swiggy Ltd

Summary

Swiggy Limited was incorporated as Bundl Technologies Private Limited as a Private Limited Company, dated December 26, 2013, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Andhra Pradesh at Hyderabad. Company changed the name to Swiggy Private Limited to which a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated April 1, 2024 was issued by the RoC, CPC. The Company got converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Swiggy Limited. A fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated April 10, 2024 was accordingly issued by the RoC, CPC.Swiggy is a consumer-first technology company offering users an easy-to-use convenience platform - to browse, select, order and pay for food (Food Delivery), grocery and household items (Instamart), and have their orders delivered to their doorstep through on-demand delivery network. The business platform can be used to make restaurant reservations (Dineout) and for events bookings (SteppinOut), avail product pick-up/ drop-off services (Genie) and engage in other hyperlocal commerce (Swiggy Minis, among others) activities. The Company launched Food Delivery business in 2014 and later on, expanded the same to cover 500+cities in 2019. Swiggy Instamart and Swiggy Genie got launched in 2020. The Company acquired the DineOut business and introduced restaurant discovery, bookings and payment services in 2022. It further expanded the Swiggy Instamart to cover 25 cities, 400+ Dark Stores and 8,400+ SKUs in 2022.In 2022, the Company launched Swiggy Minis. It
Company FAQs

What is the Swiggy Ltd share price today?

The Swiggy Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹541.45 today.

What is the Market Cap of Swiggy Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Swiggy Ltd is ₹121200.73 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Swiggy Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Swiggy Ltd is 0 and -65.23 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Swiggy Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Swiggy Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Swiggy Ltd is ₹391 and ₹617.3 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Swiggy Ltd?

Swiggy Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at 18.74% and 1 Month at 7.89%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Swiggy Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Swiggy Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.00 %
Institutions - 13.33 %
Public - 86.67 %

