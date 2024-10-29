SectorE-Commerce/App based Aggregator
Open₹557
Prev. Close₹556.45
Turnover(Lac.)₹32,614.43
Day's High₹558.85
Day's Low₹540
52 Week's High₹617.3
52 Week's Low₹391
Book Value₹-12.72
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,21,200.73
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Swiggy has successfully launched the Bolt service, allowing consumers to receive food in as little as ten minutes.Read More
Andhra Pradesh and Telangana lead in Bolt adoption, followed by Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, West Bengal, Rajasthan, and Punjab.Read More
Swiggy gave its workers a huge opportunity to build wealth by unlocking almost Rs 9,000 crore in ESOP value.Read More
There are serious concerns about profitability since investors are growing more leery of tech businesses that take a long time to report profitable results.Read More
The company raised ₹5,085.02 Crore from institutional investors through an anchor book launched on November 5.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.01
2.66
0.86
0.01
Preference Capital
15,573.26
15,562.54
15,562.54
0.88
Reserves
-6,570.01
-5,755.29
-2,963.9
2,209.2
Net Worth
9,006.26
9,809.91
12,599.5
2,210.09
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
11,247.39
8,264.6
5,704.9
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
11,247.39
8,264.6
5,704.9
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
386.96
449.86
414.88
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Zomato Ltd
ZOMATO
272.85
|153.2
|2,63,165.06
|421
|0
|2,151
|33.88
Swiggy Ltd
SWIGGY
541.45
|0
|1,21,189.54
|-490.88
|0
|2,146.14
|-8.29
Info Edge (India) Ltd
NAUKRI
9,025.5
|160.6
|1,17,312.5
|85.88
|0.24
|656.1
|2,674.67
One 97 Communications Ltd
PAYTM
982.8
|0
|62,610.1
|821.4
|0
|1,265.1
|201.06
FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd
NYKAA
167.84
|299.55
|47,959.79
|16.16
|0
|109.41
|5.62
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Directo
Anand Kripalu
Managing Director & CEO
Sriharsha Majety
Whole-time Director
Lakshmi Nandan Reddy Obul
Independent Director
Shailesh V Haribhakti
Independent Director
Sahil Barua
Independent Director
SUPARNA MITRA
Nominee
Anand Daniel
Nominee
ASHUTOSH SHARMA
Nominee
Sumer Juneja
Nominee
Roger Clark Rabalais
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
M Sridhar.
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Swiggy Ltd
Summary
Swiggy Limited was incorporated as Bundl Technologies Private Limited as a Private Limited Company, dated December 26, 2013, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Andhra Pradesh at Hyderabad. Company changed the name to Swiggy Private Limited to which a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated April 1, 2024 was issued by the RoC, CPC. The Company got converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Swiggy Limited. A fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated April 10, 2024 was accordingly issued by the RoC, CPC.Swiggy is a consumer-first technology company offering users an easy-to-use convenience platform - to browse, select, order and pay for food (Food Delivery), grocery and household items (Instamart), and have their orders delivered to their doorstep through on-demand delivery network. The business platform can be used to make restaurant reservations (Dineout) and for events bookings (SteppinOut), avail product pick-up/ drop-off services (Genie) and engage in other hyperlocal commerce (Swiggy Minis, among others) activities. The Company launched Food Delivery business in 2014 and later on, expanded the same to cover 500+cities in 2019. Swiggy Instamart and Swiggy Genie got launched in 2020. The Company acquired the DineOut business and introduced restaurant discovery, bookings and payment services in 2022. It further expanded the Swiggy Instamart to cover 25 cities, 400+ Dark Stores and 8,400+ SKUs in 2022.In 2022, the Company launched Swiggy Minis. It
Read More
The Swiggy Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹541.45 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Swiggy Ltd is ₹121200.73 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Swiggy Ltd is 0 and -65.23 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Swiggy Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Swiggy Ltd is ₹391 and ₹617.3 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Swiggy Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at 18.74% and 1 Month at 7.89%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.