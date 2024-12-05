Swiggy Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 1. Unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (Financial Results): 2. Investment by the Company in the equity shares of Scootsy Logistics Private Limited, the wholly owned subsidiary of the Company (Scootsy), up to an amount not exceeding Rs 1600 crores in one or more tranches, by way of subscription to rights issue. 3. Incorporation of a wholly owned subsidiary of the company: 4. Postal Ballot notice subject to approval of the shareholders of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.12.2024)