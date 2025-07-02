Swiggy Launches ‘99 Store’ as Competition in the Space Heats Up

Swiggy has rolled out a new offering called the ‘99 Store’, where meals are priced at a flat ₹99, making it easier on the pocket for daily users. This new feature is already available in more than 175 Indian cities, including some of the biggest metros like Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Pune, and Lucknow.

Under this store, users can order popular comfort foods like biryani, rolls, noodles, burgers, pizzas, and even cakes all in single-serve portions that are quick to prepare and deliver.

Every order placed under the 99 Store qualifies for free delivery, as long as the minimum value of ₹99 is met. Deliveries will be handled through the Eco Saver mode on the Swiggy app.

The initiative is clearly designed with younger users in mind particularly students and people who rely on food delivery regularly but are watching their budgets.

Rohit Kapoor, who heads Swiggy’s food delivery business, said the 99 Store is their way of making daily meals affordable without feeling like a compromise. He added that the goal is to become an everyday app for consumers, especially for those who don’t want to overspend on regular meals but still want variety and convenience.

Interestingly, this launch comes right when Rapido is preparing to enter the food delivery space with a very different business model. Rapido, best known for its bike taxi services, plans to go live with food delivery in the next couple of weeks and is pitching a zero-commission model to restaurants.

Instead of taking a percentage cut from each order, Rapido will charge a fixed fee ₹25 for orders under ₹400 and ₹50 for orders above ₹400. Restaurants onboarded by Rapido will also be asked to follow certain rules: no additional packaging charges and identical pricing across dine-in and delivery menus.

Delivery costs will also be subsidized by Rapido. For orders over ₹100, restaurants will pay ₹25 plus GST, while customers will pay ₹20. For smaller orders, restaurants will only pay ₹10.

With Swiggy focused on affordable meals and Rapido offering commission-free partnerships, the competition in the food delivery space is clearly shifting toward value-driven models.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com