indices may open strong on August 12, 2025

12 Aug 2025 , 08:51 AM

Indian benchmark indices may open steady on August 12, 2025. The GIFT Nifty was 26 points higher earlier this morning, trading at 24,597, signaling positive opening.

On Aug 11, Indian equity indices ended on strong note.

At close, the Sensex was up 746.29 points at 80,604.08. Meanwhile, the Nifty was up 221.75 points at 24,585.05.

The biggest Nifty gainers were Adani Enterprises, Tata Motors, Eternal, Grasim Industries, and Apollo Hospitals. However, the losers were Hero MotoCorp, Bharat Electronics, and Bharti Airtel.

In the broader markets, BSE Midcap index added 0.8% and Smallcap index rose 0.35%.

On sectoral front, except consumer durables, all other sectoral indices ended in the green. The pharma, metal, auto, oil & gas, PSU Bank and realty sectors were up 0.5-2%.

Global markets:

Asian stocks edged up in thin trading on Monday.

On August 12, at 7.45 AM IST, CSI 300 index was up by 23.66 points. The Nikkei 225 was up by 1043.20 points. Meanwhile, the Hang Seng index was up by 2.39 points.

The U.S stocks showed a lack of direction over the course of the trading session on Monday.

While the Dow Johns slid 200.52 points to 43,975.09, the Nasdaq fell 64.62 points to 21,385.40. The S&P 500 dipped 16.00 points to 6,373.45.

 

