July 2025 MF AUM at ₹75.4 Trillion, as equity fund flows bounce back

BIG STORY – DEBT AND EQUITY FUND FLOWS DOMINATE

After subdued overall MF inflows of ₹29,108 Crore and ₹49,095 Crore in May and June; July saw smart inflows of ₹1,78,794 Crore. Despite volatile markets, total AUM was up 1.3% at ₹75.36 Trillion on the back of robust flows. Equity fund inflows in July 2025 touched an all-time high of ₹42,702 Crore as alpha hunting was back in demand in July 2025. NFO flows touched a record ₹30,416 Crore; while gross SIP inflows were at a record ₹28,464 Crore. Debt fund flows at ₹1,06,801 Crore was dominated by the short end of the yield curve.

Equity fund flows were focused on Sectoral / Thematic Funds, flexi-caps / Multi-Caps, small cap funds, mid-cap funds, and large & mid-cap funds. Net inflows into hybrid funds were lower than June, but still robust at ₹21,162 Crore (including solution funds). Hybrid fund demand was more broad-based. Net flows into passive funds more than doubled to ₹8,259 Crore in July 2025. What is commendable about these flows is that they come at a time when global macros are in a state of flux.

FLOWS ROBUST; OFFSET EQUITY VALUE DEPLETION

Here is a quick look at monthly flows across fund categories in last 13 months.

Month Debt Fund

Flows (₹ Crore) Equity Fund

Flows (₹ Crore) Hybrid Fund

Flows (₹ Crore) Passive Fund

Flows (₹ Crore) Total MF Flows (₹ Crore) Jul-24 1,19,588 37,113 17,663 14,778 1,89,141 Aug-24 45,169 38,239 10,233 14,599 1,08,123 Sep-24 (1,13,834) 34,419 5,366 3,254 (71,114) Oct-24 1,57,402 41,887 17,189 23,428 2,39,907 Nov-24 12,916 35,944 4,443 7,061 60,295 Dec-24 (1,27,153) 41,156 4,703 784 (80,355) Jan-25 1,28,653 39,688 9,011 10,255 1,87,551 Feb-25 (6,526) 29,303 7,050 10,249 40,063 Mar-25 (2,02,663) 25,082 (705) 14,149 (1,64,435) Apr-25 2,19,136 24,269 14,248 20,229 2,76,827 May-25 (15,909) 19,013 20,942 5,526 29,108 Jun-25 (1,711) 23,587 23,429 3,997 49,095 Jul-25 1,06,801 42,702 21,162 8,259 1,78,794

Data Source: AMFI (negative figures in brackets)

In July 2025, equity and debt funds saw robust inflows. Debt fund flows continued at the short end of the yield curve. However, in equity funds, risk appetite seems to be back in alpha categories like sectoral funds, thematic funds, small cap funds, and mid-cap funds. Hybrid funds saw inflows of ₹21,162 Crore, with strong contributions from Arbitrage Funds, Multi Asset Allocation Funds, BAFs, and Aggressive Hybrid Funds. Equity flows bounced sharply in July to record levels. Passive fund inflows bounced to ₹8,259 Crore.

HOW THE ₹75.4 TRILLION NET AUM ADDED UP

Here is the AUM break-up as of July 2025; across equity, debt, and alternates.

Month Debt AUM (₹ Trillion) Equity AUM (₹ Trillion) Alternate AUM (₹ Trillion) Total AUM (₹ Trillion) Jul-24 15.44 29.34 19.92 64.97 Aug-24 16.00 30.09 20.35 66.70 Sep-24 14.97 31.10 20.75 67.09 Oct-24 16.64 29.89 20.46 67.26 Nov-24 16.86 30.36 20.60 68.08 Dec-24 15.67 30.58 20.41 66.93 Jan-25 17.06 29.47 20.46 67.25 Feb-25 17.08 27.40 19.79 64.53 Mar-25 15.21 29.45 20.82 65.74 Apr-25 17.57 30.58 21.59 70.00 May-25 17.54 32.05 22.34 72.20 Jun-25 17.58 33.47 23.10 74.41 Jul-25 18.76 33.28 23.07 75.36

Data Source AMFI

For July 2025, active debt fund AUM was 21.5% higher yoy at ₹18.76 Trillion. The AUM of equity funds tapered to ₹33.28 Trillion in July 2025, as value depletion offset the advantage of record inflows. Equity fund AUM is 13.4% higher yoy. Alternate AUM is flat MOM, due to equity value depletion; but 15.8% higher yoy. Here are the AUM shares.

Month Active Debt Funds Active Equity Funds Hybrid

Funds Passive Funds Solution Funds Close-ended Funds Feb-25 26.47% 42.45% 13.20% 16.71% 0.75% 0.41% Mar-25 23.13% 44.80% 13.44% 17.45% 0.78% 0.41% Apr-25 25.10% 43.68% 13.07% 17.02% 0.75% 0.37% May-25 24.30% 44.40% 13.23% 16.96% 0.76% 0.36% Jun-25 23.63% 44.98% 13.33% 16.96% 0.75% 0.35% Jul-25 24.89% 44.16% 13.31% 16.56% 0.74% 0.34%

If you take a 5-month perspective, only active debt funds have gained AUM share, while the other categories are either flat or have seen lower share. This is because, amidst the tariff tantrums, the stock markets have taken a beating and that is reflected in the depletion in equity market values. Debt funds have been largely immune.

ACTIVE DEBT FUNDS: STRONG DEMAND AT THE SHORT END

Buying in debt funds was focused at the short end of the yield curve. Debt funds saw net inflows of ₹1,06,801 Crore in July 2025. Money Market funds saw net inflows of ₹44,574 Crore, Liquid Funds ₹39,355 Crore, Low Duration Funds ₹9,766 Crore, Overnight Funds ₹8,866 Crore, Ultra Short Duration Funds ₹2,277 Crore, and short duration funds ₹1,829 Crore. Debt fund inflows were driven by recent rate cuts and expectation of liquidity boost after the 100 bps CRR cut takes effect from September. Banking & PSU Funds and Long Duration Funds saw marginal selling.

ACTIVE EQUITY FUNDS: RETURN OF RISK-ON DEMAND

In July 2025, equity funds saw record net inflows of ₹42,702 Crore; with all categories other than ELSS seeing positive inflows. Big drivers of inflows into equity funds were Multi-Cap / Flexi-Cap Funds ₹11,645 Crore, Sectoral / Thematic Funds ₹9,426 Crore, Small Cap Funds ₹6,484 Crore, Mid-Cap Funds ₹5,182 Crore, Large & Mid-Cap funds ₹5,035 Crore, and Large Cap Funds ₹2,125 Crore. The singular theme for the month was the return of risk-on.

HYBRID FLOWS ROBUST; PASSIVE SEES A BOUNCE

After strong inflows of ₹23,429 Crore in June 2025, hybrid fund net inflows were robust at ₹21,162 Crore in July 2025. Hybrid net inflows were dominated by Arbitrage Funds at ₹7,296 Crore; followed by Multi-Asset Allocation Funds at ₹6,197 Crore, BAFs at ₹2,611 Crore, Aggressive Hybrids at ₹2,364 Crore, and Equity Savings Funds at ₹2,104 Crore. All categories of hybrid funds saw net inflows in July 2025; with allocation theme dominating.

In the passive category; inflows were dominated by Index ETFs ₹4,477 Crore followed by Index Funds at ₹2,330 Crore, and Gold ETFs at ₹1,256 Crore. Net inflows into overseas fund of funds (FOFs) were relatively muted.

There were two key trends in July 2025 MF flows. Equity funds saw the return of risk-on after a brief gap, while there is a greater focus on debt and alternate allocations. That is the good news!