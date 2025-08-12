June 25 SIP flows at ₹28,464 Crore; SIP stoppage at 62.7%

MONTHLY SIP FLOWS CONTINUES TO SET RECORDS

The progressive fall in monthly SIP flows between Dec-24 and Mar-25 was arrested in April. Since then, SIP flows have shown an upward trend, getting to lifetime highs in July 2025 at ₹28,464 Crore. Gross SIP flows in June 2025 were 22.0% above July 2024.

Monthly MF Data Monthly SIP Inflows

(₹ Crore) Jul-24 23,332 Aug-24 23,547 Sep-24 24,509 Oct-24 25,323 Nov-24 25,320 Dec-24 26,459 Jan-25 26,400 Feb-25 25,999 Mar-25 25,926 Apr-25 26,632 May-25 26,688 Jun-25 27,269 Jul-25 28,464

Data Source: AMFI

Gross SIP flows into mutual funds averaged ₹26,045 Crore a month in the rolling 12-month period; the best in comparison to previous 8 years. Since October 2024, monthly gross SIP flows have consistently been above ₹25,000 Crore a month.

SIP GROWTH CONTINUES DESPITE MARKET UNCERTAINTY

The table captures month-wise SIP flows into mutual funds since April 2017. Each milestone of an additional ₹1,000 Crore has been highlighted in bold.

Month FY26 FY25 FY24 FY23 FY22 FY21 FY20 FY19 FY18 March 25,926 19,271 14,276 12,328 9,182 8,641 8,055 7,119 February 25,999 19,187 13,686 11,438 7,528 8,513 8,095 6,425 January 26,400 18,838 13,856 11,517 8,023 8,532 8,064 6,644 December 26,459 17,610 13,573 11,305 8,418 8,518 8,022 6,222 November 25,320 17,073 13,306 11,005 7,302 8,273 7,985 5,893 October 25,323 16,928 13,041 10,519 7,800 8,246 7,985 5,621 September 24,509 16,042 12,976 10,351 7,788 8,263 7,727 5,516 August 23,547 15,814 12,693 9,923 7,792 8,231 7,658 5,206 July 28,464 23,332 15,245 12,140 9,609 7,831 8,324 7,554 4,947 Jun 27,269 21,262 14,734 12,276 9,156 7,917 8,122 7,554 4,744 May 26,688 20,904 14,749 12,286 8,819 8,123 8,183 7,304 4,584 April 26,632 20,371 13,728 11,863 8,596 8,376 8,238 6,690 4,269

Data Source: AMFI

Here are two takeaways from the 8-year SIP flow data. Milestones had slowed post December 2024, but we just saw 2 milestones in the last 2 months. At this pace, the SIP flows may be on target to touch ₹30,000 Crore on a monthly basis.

READING THROUGH THE SIP TICKET STORY?

Since FY22, SIP flows have been progressively improving each year; with FY25 being the best full year by a margin; while FY26 promises to be even better.

Financial

Year Gross Annual SIP

flows (₹ Crore) Average Monthly

SIP Ticket (AMST) YOY Accretion

in (%) FY16-17 ₹43,921 Crore ₹3,660 Crore FY17-18 ₹67,190 Crore ₹5,600 Crore 53.01% FY18-19 ₹92,693 Crore ₹7,725 Crore 37.95% FY19-20 ₹100,084 Crore ₹8,340 Crore 7.96% FY20-21 ₹96,080 Crore ₹8,007 Crore -3.99% FY21-22 ₹124,566 Crore ₹10,381 Crore 29.65% FY22-23 ₹155,972 Crore ₹12,998 Crore 25.21% FY23-24 ₹199,219 Crore ₹16,602 Crore 27.73% FY24-25 ₹289,352 Crore ₹24,113 Crore 45.24% FY25-26 ₹327,159 Crore ₹27,263 Crore 13.06%

Data Source: AMFI

The FY26 gross annual SIP flows is 4 months data annualized. However, these trends have held in the past, and only bettered most times. The good news is that, despite the temporary lull, the average monthly SIPs are 13.1% higher over FY25.

SIP FOLIOS ARE NOW CLEANER AND MEANER

SIP folios in July 2025 bounced for the third month in a row; after 4 months of contraction; triggered by the defunct SIP folios clean-up. Gross SIP folio accretions in July 2025 were higher MOM at 68.69 Lakhs. This is the highest gross SIP folio accretion since July 2024. With a sharp fall in the SIP stoppage ratio from 353% in April to 62.7% in July 2025; outstanding SIP folios bounced from 919.32 Lakhs as of June 2025 to 944.97 Lakh folios as of June 2025; but still short of March 2025 levels. The sharp folio contraction between January and April 2025 was due to a reconciliation to clean up legacy dormant SIP folios; which is over.

What about SIP AUM yoy? Between June 2025 and July 2025, the SIP AUM tapered from ₹15,30,574 Crore to ₹15,19,456 Crore; largely due to MTM losses on market correction. While AUM growth can be cyclical, it is the folio growth that needs to sustain for SIPs.

SIP STOPPAGE RATIO – MODERATES FROM 353% TO 63%

The gap between gross SIP folios reported by AMFI, and net SIP flows is explained by SIP stoppage ratio. It is the ratio of SIP accounts discontinued to new SIP accounts opened.

Apr-24 May-24 Jun-24 Jul-24 Aug-24 Sep-24 Oct-24 Nov-24 Dec-24 52.24% 88.38% 58.68% 51.40% 57.14% 60.72% 60.91% 79.12% 82.75% Jan-25 Feb-25 Mar-25 FY25 Apr-25 May-25 Jun-25 Jul-25 FY26 109.15% 122.76% 128.27% 75.63% 352.79% 72.12% 77.77% 62.66% 125.63%

Data Source: AMFI

Between July and December 2024, SIP stoppage spiked due to market uncertainty. Between Jan-25 and Apr-25, the spike in SIP stoppage ratio was due to the folio reconciliation. With the recon completed, the SIP stoppage ratio has moderated to 62.66% in July 2025. That is high in comparative terms, but should gradually stabilize.

A final word. For FY26, the cumulative SIP stoppage ratio at 125.63% is still distorted by the April spike impact. The SIP folio clean-up resulted in extinguishing about 1.43 Crore folios. So, the FY26 data will take time to moderate and be comparable.