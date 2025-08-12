NFO Pick – (360 One Multi Asset Allocation Fund)

THE CASE FOR A MULTI ASSET ALLOCATION FUND
A multi asset allocation fund (MAAF) is for the investors who are willing to diversify across asset classes with a managed risk strategy, to enhance debt returns. MAAF combines equity with debt, gold, silver, and REITs to give the benefits of better-than-debt returns; as well as a more tax efficient asset allocation process. Here are the highlights.
In a nutshell, the 360 One Multi Asset Allocation Fund offers true-to-label MAAF; where equity gives upside, debt the stability, gold the inflation edge, and silver / REITs provide the tactical allocation. More importantly, such allocation is tax-efficient.
HOW MULTI ASSET ALLOCATION FUNDS (MAAF) PERFORMED IN INDIA?
Here is a quick look at the performance of existing multi asset allocation funds in India.
|Scheme
Name
|Return (%)
1-Year
|Return (%)
3-Years
|Return (%)
Inception
|Daily AUM
(₹ in Crore)
|ICICI Prudential Multi-Asset Fund
|8.76
|19.05
|20.87
|63,163.12
|DSP Multi Asset Allocation Fund
|12.50
|N.A.
|18.28
|3,678.79
|WhiteOak Capital MAAF
|16.35
|N.A.
|17.15
|3,134.97
|Tata Multi Asset Allocation Fund
|5.95
|14.61
|16.94
|4,016.83
|Nippon India Multi Asset Allocation Fund
|11.47
|17.74
|16.88
|6,706.32
|ABSL Multi Asset Allocation Fund
|8.28
|N.A.
|16.58
|4,357.72
|Baroda BNP Paribas Multi Asset Fund
|6.33
|N.A.
|16.01
|1,197.20
|Kotak Multi Asset Allocation Fund
|4.61
|N.A.
|15.98
|8,231.08
|Bandhan Multi Asset Allocation Fund
|9.47
|N.A.
|14.75
|2,084.44
|Sundaram Multi Asset Allocation Fund
|9.94
|N.A.
|13.86
|2,671.08
|Data Source: AMFI
There are a total of 27 MAAFs in India managing combined AUM of ₹1,35,547 Crore, with ICICI Pru Multi Asset Allocation funds accounting for 46.6% of total AUM. Average returns over different time frames are: 1-year (7.3%), 3-Years (16.4%), and Since Inception (13.3%). Multi Asset Allocation Funds are allocation funds and, owing to fund manager discretion, they cannot be strictly compared. Top performers have been consistent over time.
GLANCE AT THE 360 ONE MULTI ASSET ALLOCATION FUND NFO
Here are key details of the 360 One Multi Asset Allocation Fund NFO.
360 One Multi Asset Allocation Fund will be classified as non-equity fund for tax purposes. Hence, LTCG will be taxed at 12.5% (if held for over 24 months). STCG (held for under 24 months) will be taxed as per the incremental slab applicable to the investor.
